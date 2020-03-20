Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces the Launch of Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg, First-Wave Generic Version of Daraprim® in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg, a therapeutic equivalent and first-wave generic version of Daraprim® (pyrimethamine) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). This product is the only AB-rated generic version Daraprim® (pyrimethamine) Tablets approved by the USFDA.

“I am extremely proud of our teams at Dr. Reddy’s and Cerovene whose hard work and efforts, coupled with significant financial investments over the past seven years' journey, have helped bring this important product to market,” says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “Our team’s relentless pursuit of this difficult-to-procure reference drug and its active pharmaceutical ingredients—in addition to recent actions from the USFDA—will benefit patients by providing a more affordable alternative to the brand.” According to Kikuchi, the company is offering this product at a substantial discount compared with the current brand price.

“The achievements of the Cerovene team to develop, file and manufacture Pyrimethamine Tablets is a testament to our dedication and commitment to be able to provide this product to the patients who need it most. We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Reddy’s as our commercial partner to make this important drug available to patients in the U.S.,” says Ray DiFalco, Co-Founder and Vice President of Operations for Cerovene. “This approval represents our continued commitment to develop and provide patients with greater choices and lower-cost alternatives for prescription pharmaceuticals.”

In a recent press release regarding the approval of this product, the USFDA reiterated its commitment to improve “the efficiency of the generic drug development, review and approval process, as well as closing loopholes that allow brand-name drug companies to delay the generic competition.” The approval and launch of Dr. Reddy’s Pyrimethamine is a testament to the agency’s actions, providing generic drug companies the opportunity to compete fairly in the marketplace.

Pyrimethamine is indicated for the treatment of toxoplasmosis when used conjointly with a sulfonamide, since synergism exists with this combination.

The Daraprim® (pyrimethamine) brand had U.S. sales of approximately $10 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, are available in 25 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 30 and 100.

Important Safety Information

What Important Information Should I Know About Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg?

At the first appearance of a skin rash, stop use of Pyrimethamine and seek medical attention immediately

Appearance of sore throat, paleness, purpura, or changes to the tongue may be early indications of serious disorders which require treatment with Pyrimethamine to be stopped and medical treatment to be sought

Pyrimethamine should be kept out of the reach of infants and children as they are extremely susceptible to adverse effects from an overdose.

Take your medicine as directed and do not exceed recommended doses

If anorexia and vomiting occur, then they may be minimized by taking the drug with meals

Concurrent administration of folinic acid is strongly recommended with treatment of toxoplasmosis in all patients

If signs of folate deficiency develop, then Pyrimethamine should be discontinued

Who Should Not Use Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg?

Have known hypersensitivity to Pyrimethamine or to any component of the formulation

Have documented megaloblastic anemia due to folate deficiency

What Should I Tell My Healthcare Provider Before Taking Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg?

Before taking Pyrimethamine Tablets, tell your doctor if you:

Have impaired renal function

Have impaired hepatic function

Have possible folate deficiency, such as individuals with malabsorption syndrome, alcoholism, or pregnancy, and those receiving therapy, such as phenytoin, affecting folate levels

Take other antifolic drugs or agents associated with myelosuppression including sulfonamides or trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole combinations, proguanil, zidovudine, or cytostatic agents (e.g., methotrexate), which may increase the risk of bone marrow suppression while concomitantly receiving Pyrimethamine

Take lorazepam

Have convulsive disorders

Have heart conditions, especially irregular heartbeat

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

Are nursing or plan to breastfeed

What Are the Adverse Reactions of Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg?

Call your doctor or get emergency help right away if you develop:

Hypersensitivity reactions, occasionally severe (such as Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, erythema multiforme, and anaphylaxis), and hyperphenylalaninemia, can occur particularly when pyrimethamine is administered concomitantly with a sulfonamide

Megaloblastic anemia

Leukopenia

Thrombocytopenia

Pancytopenia

Neutropenia

Atrophic glossitis

Hematuria (Blood in urine)

Heart rhythm disorders

Pulmonary eosinophilia

Anorexia and vomiting may also occur.

What Should I Avoid While Taking Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg?

Females of reproductive potential should avoid becoming pregnant during treatment

Avoid breastfeeding while receiving Pyrimethamine

Please refer to the Package Insert for full prescribing information for Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg.

Indication and Usage for Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg

Treatment of Toxoplasmosis: Pyrimethamine is indicated for the treatment of toxoplasmosis when used conjointly with a sulfonamide, since synergism exists with this combination.

About Cerovene: Cerovene, Inc., a privately held company, is engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. The company’s expertise in both solid and liquid dosage products, extends across a range of drug delivery technologies, including Pulse Release, Delayed and Sustained Release, Extended Release, Sustained Zero-Order Release, Matrix-Hydrogel Controlled Released, Enteric Coated, Tablet in Capsule and Coated Capsules. Cerovene develops, files and manufacturers both Branded and Generic pharmaceutical products. For more information visit www.cerovene.com.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to:www.drreddys.com.

