Dr Reddy Laboratories : Board meeting update

Dr. Raddy's Laboratories Ltd.
8-2-337,Road No. 3, Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad - 500 034, Telangana, India.
CIN: L85195TG1984PLC004507
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900
Fax :+91 40 4900 2999
Email :mail@drreddys.com www.drreddys.com
••·
Dr. Reddy's �;•
May 20, 2020
The Secretary Executive Director
BSE Limited I
National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.
Dear Sir/Madam,
|
|
Sub:
|
Board meeting outcome.
|
|
This
|
is to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination, Governance and
|
Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 20
|
May, 2020 has re-appointed Mr. G V Prasad (DIN: 00057433) as Whole-time Director
|
desi
|
ated as Co-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 5
|
years i.e. from January 30, 2021 to January 29, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders of
|
|
gn
|
|
|
|
the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|
This is for your information and records.
|
Wi
|
l:egard
|
|
|
|
|
()
|
|
|
.,,,, -
|
Sanie
|
d
|
|
oddar
CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)
Disclaimer
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 14:09:06 UTC