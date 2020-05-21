Log in
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/20
3910.75 INR   +5.71%
10:10aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Board meeting update
PU
05/20DOCTOR REDDY'S : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/20DR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q4 & FY20 Financial Results
PU
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Board meeting update

05/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT
Dr. Raddy's Laboratories Ltd.
8-2-337,Road No. 3, Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad - 500 034, Telangana, India.
CIN: L85195TG1984PLC004507
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900
Fax :+91 40 4900 2999
Email :mail@drreddys.com www.drreddys.com

••·

Dr. Reddy's ;•

May 20, 2020

The Secretary Executive Director

BSE Limited I

National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub:

Board meeting outcome.

This

is to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination, Governance and

Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 20

May, 2020 has re-appointed Mr. G V Prasad (DIN: 00057433) as Whole-time Director

desi

ated as Co-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 5

years i.e. from January 30, 2021 to January 29, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders of

gn

the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is for your information and records.

Wi

l:egard

()

.,,,, -

Sanie

d

oddar

CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 14:09:06 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 170 B
EBIT 2020 22 849 M
Net income 2020 18 710 M
Finance 2020 5 164 M
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,35x
Capitalization 638 B
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 3 971,38 INR
Last Close Price 3 910,75 INR
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Israeli Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED35.92%8 585
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.24%389 077
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.70%306 993
PFIZER, INC.-3.96%209 028
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.46%194 078
NOVARTIS AG-9.73%189 563
