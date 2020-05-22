Dr Reddy Laboratories : Grant of Stock Options

May 21, 2020
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
New York Stock Exchange Inc.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Grant of Stock Options
This is to inform you that the Nomination, Governance & Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has granted the following stock options to employees of the Company:
|
Sr.
|
Type of Option
|
Number
|
Value
|
Exercise
|
ESOP Scheme
|
No.
|
|
of
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
options
|
|
(Rs.)
|
|
|
|
granted
|
|
|
|
1
|
Indian stock
|
150,740#
|
Fair market value
|
3,679
|
Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock
|
|
options
|
|
|
|
Option Scheme, 2018
|
2
|
|
47,748#
|
Par value
|
5
|
Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock
|
3
|
|
41,100*
|
|
|
Option Scheme, 2002
|
4
|
American
|
96,080#
|
Fair market value
|
3,679
|
Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR
|
5
|
Depository
|
39,672#
|
Par Value
|
5
|
Stock Option Scheme, 2007
|
|
Receipts (ADR)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
7,500*
|
|
|
|
stock options
|
|
|
|
7
|
5,144**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
25% vesting each year, starting after one year from the grant date
(*) 100% vesting at the end of third year from the grant date (**) 100% vesting after one year from the grant date
This is for your information and records.
With regards,
SANDEEPDigitally signed by
SANDEEP PODDAR
PODDARDate: 2020.05.21 15:14:55 +05'30'
Sandeep Poddar
Company Secretary
