Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/21
3847.05 INR   -1.63%
04:52aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Grant of Stock Options
PU
05/21DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Board meeting update
PU
05/20DOCTOR REDDY'S : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Grant of Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 04:52am EDT

May 21, 2020

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

New York Stock Exchange Inc.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options

This is to inform you that the Nomination, Governance & Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has granted the following stock options to employees of the Company:

Sr.

Type of Option

Number

Value

Exercise

ESOP Scheme

No.

of

Price

options

(Rs.)

granted

1

Indian stock

150,740#

Fair market value

3,679

Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock

options

Option Scheme, 2018

2

47,748#

Par value

5

Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock

3

41,100*

Option Scheme, 2002

4

American

96,080#

Fair market value

3,679

Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR

5

Depository

39,672#

Par Value

5

Stock Option Scheme, 2007

Receipts (ADR)

6

7,500*

stock options

7

5,144**

  1. 25% vesting each year, starting after one year from the grant date
    (*) 100% vesting at the end of third year from the grant date (**) 100% vesting after one year from the grant date

This is for your information and records.

With regards,

SANDEEPDigitally signed by

SANDEEP PODDAR

PODDARDate: 2020.05.21 15:14:55 +05'30'

Sandeep Poddar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 08:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES L
04:52aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Grant of Stock Options
PU
05/21DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Board meeting update
PU
05/20DOCTOR REDDY'S : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/20DR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q4 & FY20 Financial Results
PU
05/18UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Healthcare Provides Urgent Support For Dr. Reddy's L..
AQ
05/18DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of FXR™ (obeticholic acid) in..
PU
05/15DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/08DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/07DR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's to release Q4 and full year FY 20 results on M..
BU
05/06DR REDDY LABORATORIES : received approval for their NDA, ELYXYB™ (celecoxi..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 170 B
EBIT 2020 22 849 M
Net income 2020 18 710 M
Finance 2020 5 164 M
Yield 2020 0,58%
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,38x
Capitalization 638 B
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 4 037,03 INR
Last Close Price 3 847,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Israeli Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED33.71%8 426
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.58%386 521
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.70%305 229
PFIZER, INC.-4.90%206 973
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.83%193 220
NOVARTIS AG-9.73%188 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group