Dr Reddy Laboratories : Grant of Stock Options

May 21, 2020

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

New York Stock Exchange Inc.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options

This is to inform you that the Nomination, Governance & Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has granted the following stock options to employees of the Company:

Sr. Type of Option Number Value Exercise ESOP Scheme No. of Price options (Rs.) granted 1 Indian stock 150,740# Fair market value 3,679 Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock options Option Scheme, 2018 2 47,748# Par value 5 Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock 3 41,100* Option Scheme, 2002 4 American 96,080# Fair market value 3,679 Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR 5 Depository 39,672# Par Value 5 Stock Option Scheme, 2007 Receipts (ADR) 6 7,500* stock options 7 5,144**

25% vesting each year, starting after one year from the grant date

(*) 100% vesting at the end of third year from the grant date (**) 100% vesting after one year from the grant date

This is for your information and records.

With regards,

SANDEEPDigitally signed by

SANDEEP PODDAR

PODDARDate: 2020.05.21 15:14:55 +05'30'

Sandeep Poddar

Company Secretary