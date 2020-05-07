Log in
Dr Reddy Laboratories : . Reddy's to release Q4 and full year FY 20 results on May 20, 2020

05/07/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Earnings call slated for May 20 @ 5:15 PM IST / 7:45 AM EDT

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) will announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after the Board Meeting.

Summary of Events

Event

Date and Time

Medium

Release of financial results

May 20th, after the Board Meeting

Stock Exchange, Media, Company website, Business wire, Email

Press meet presentation

Will be available on the Company’s website

Company’s website www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

May 20th, 5:15 PM IST / 7:45 AM EDT

Hosted by the Company (Details below)

Playback of Earnings Call

After the earnings call till May 27th, 2020

Details below

Transcript of the Earnings call

Will be available on the Company’s website

URL available on Company’s website, www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

Following the release, the management of the Company will host an earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance. (Dial In and other details given below)

Play Back

The play back will be available after the earnings call, till May 27th, 2020. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757 | +91 22 6663 5757, and Playback Code is 74886.

Conference Dial-In Numbers

Universal Access Number:

 

+91 22 6280 1219

+91 22 7115 8120

Local Access Number:

Available all over India

+91 70456 71221

International Toll Free Number:

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

No password/pin number is necessary to dial in to any of the above numbers. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our Major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.


© Business Wire 2020
