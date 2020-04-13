Log in
Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Invista® (dasatinib) in India

04/13/2020 | 03:53am EDT

Press Release

CONTACT

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD.

MEDIA RELATIONS

8-2-337, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills,

APARNA TEKURI

Hyderabad - 500034. Telangana, India.

aparnatekuri@drreddys.com

(PH: +91-40- 49002446)

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………….

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Invista® (dasatinib)

in India

Hyderabad, India, April 13, 2020For Immediate Release

…..….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Hyderabad, India, April 13, 2020 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., today announced the launch of Invista®, a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand. It is indicated for the treatment of chronic accelerated or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase and newly diagnosed in chronic phase adult patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in India.

Commenting on the launch, M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, "We are pleased to bring this important and complex product to the market in India. The development and launch of Invista®is a significant step forward in improving access to medicines at an affordable price for CML patients in India.

Dr. Reddy's Invista®is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow. The median age of the patients in India is a decade earlier than the west, and every year about nine thousand new patients are diagnosed in the country.*

Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb.The Indian Patent has expired on 12th April 2020.

……………………………………………………………………………………..……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………….

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments,

  1. the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein. References:
    *CML Incidence Report and Reference article by Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion 2019

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 07:52:05 UTC
