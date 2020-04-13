Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Invista® (dasatinib) in India

Press Release

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Invista® (dasatinib)

in India

Hyderabad, India, April 13, 2020For Immediate Release

Hyderabad, India, April 13, 2020 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., today announced the launch of Invista®, a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand. It is indicated for the treatment of chronic accelerated or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase and newly diagnosed in chronic phase adult patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in India.

Commenting on the launch, M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, "We are pleased to bring this important and complex product to the market in India. The development and launch of Invista®is a significant step forward in improving access to medicines at an affordable price for CML patients in India.

Dr. Reddy's Invista®is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow. The median age of the patients in India is a decade earlier than the west, and every year about nine thousand new patients are diagnosed in the country.*

Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb.The Indian Patent has expired on 12th April 2020.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

