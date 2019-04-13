Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces Acquisition of ANDA Portfolio

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 42 approved, non-marketed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in the U.S.

The portfolio includes more than 30 generic injectable products. These products will require to be technology transferred and could be launched within the next one to two years. The value of total addressable market for these products in the U.S. is approximately $645 million for the calendar year ending in December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, commented, “The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to significantly enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets. This transaction will help augment our injectables product portfolio in the U.S. market and globally.”

RDY-0419-244

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

