Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces Entering into a Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Neurology Branded Products to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) announces that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith), pursuant to which Dr. Reddy’s would sell its US and select territory rights for ZEMBRACE® SYMTOUCH® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRA™ (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg (formerly referred to as “DFN-02”), which are commercialized through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC.

Under the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will receive U.S.$70 million as upfront consideration, U.S.$40.5 million in near term milestones and additional financial considerations including existing contractual obligation and inventory. Subsequently, Dr. Reddy’s will receive sales based royalties on a quarterly basis.

The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

“This is a testament to our strong R&D capabilities, and delivering solutions to unmet needs of patients. In a short time, we created a well-recognized migraine specialty business in the US and we look forward to our partnership with Upsher-Smith,” said G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

“Tosymra and Zembrace were designed and developed with the goal of addressing unmet needs of large but discrete segments of patients suffering from episodic migraine who need options other than their current therapies. We are excited to partner with Upsher-Smith, which has established a strong presence in neurology,” said Anil Namboodiripad, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Proprietary Products and Head, Promius Pharma.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses – Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

About Promius Pharma LLC: Promius Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. Promius Pharma is committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients’ needs. For more information, log on to: www.promiuspharma.com.

About Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC: Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

