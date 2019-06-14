Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd    DRREDDY   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD

(DRREDDY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces Entering into a Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Neurology Branded Products to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:39am EDT

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) announces that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith), pursuant to which Dr. Reddy’s would sell its US and select territory rights for ZEMBRACE® SYMTOUCH® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRA™ (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg (formerly referred to as “DFN-02”), which are commercialized through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC.

Under the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will receive U.S.$70 million as upfront consideration, U.S.$40.5 million in near term milestones and additional financial considerations including existing contractual obligation and inventory. Subsequently, Dr. Reddy’s will receive sales based royalties on a quarterly basis.

The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

“This is a testament to our strong R&D capabilities, and delivering solutions to unmet needs of patients. In a short time, we created a well-recognized migraine specialty business in the US and we look forward to our partnership with Upsher-Smith,” said G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

“Tosymra and Zembrace were designed and developed with the goal of addressing unmet needs of large but discrete segments of patients suffering from episodic migraine who need options other than their current therapies. We are excited to partner with Upsher-Smith, which has established a strong presence in neurology,” said Anil Namboodiripad, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Proprietary Products and Head, Promius Pharma.

Important Patient Safety Information for Zembrace SymTouch (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRA (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg.

Zembrace SymTouch and TOSYMRA can cause serious side effects, including: heart attack and other heart problems, which may lead to death.

Do not use Zembrace SymTouch and TOSYMRA if you have:

  • heart problems or a history of heart problems
  • narrowing of blood vessels to your legs, arms, stomach, or kidney (peripheral vascular disease)
  • uncontrolled high blood pressure
  • severe liver problems
  • hemiplegic migraines or basilar migraines. If you are not sure if you have these, ask your healthcare provider
  • had a stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or problems with your blood circulation
  • taken any of the following medicines in the last 24 hours: almotriptan, eletriptan, frovatriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, ergotamines, or dihydroergotamine. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if your medicine is listed above
  • are taking certain antidepressants known as monoamine oxidase (MAO)-A inhibitors or it has been 2 weeks or less since you stopped taking a MAO-A inhibitor. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for a list of these medicines if you are not sure.
  • an allergy to sumatriptan or any of the ingredients in Zembrace SymTouch and TOSYMRA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs. To report SUSPECTED SIDE EFFECTS, call Promius Pharma at 1-888-966-8766 or contact the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088) or online at http://www.fda.gov/Safety/MedWatch

Please see Full Prescribing Information for Zembrace SymTouch and TOSYMRA.

For more information, please visit www.zembrace.com and www.mytosymra.com.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses – Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

About Promius Pharma LLC: Promius Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. Promius Pharma is committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients’ needs. For more information, log on to: www.promiuspharma.com.

About Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC: Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES L
01:39aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces Entering into a Definitive Agreement to Sell I..
BU
06/12DR REDDY LABORATORIES : to present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healt..
PU
06/11DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces positive topline results from Phase 2b study o..
AQ
06/11NEW PSORIASIS DRUG STUDY YIELDS POSI : Dr Reddy's
AQ
06/10DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Through Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Dr. Reddy's Laborat..
BU
06/04DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
06/03DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces the Re-Launch of Zenatane® (Isotretinoin Capsu..
BU
05/20DR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q4 and FY19 Financial Results
AQ
05/18DR REDDY LABORATORIES : net profit jumps 44% in Q4, 92% for FY2018-19  
AQ
05/17DOCTOR REDDY'S : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 173 B
EBIT 2020 25 986 M
Net income 2020 21 578 M
Debt 2020 8 397 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 19,84
P/E ratio 2021 17,08
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Capitalization 428 B
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 2 856  INR
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Erez Israeli Chief Operating Officer & Global Head-Generics
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD-1.08%6 529
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.79%348 981
PFIZER-1.31%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.52%227 848
NOVARTIS19.80%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY8.49%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About