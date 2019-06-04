Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY)
today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F, containing its
annual consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March
31, 2019 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission on June 3, 2019.
The Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on Dr. Reddy’s website, www.drreddys.com
and can be accessed by selecting ‘SEC filings’ under ‘Reports and
Filings’ section under ‘Investors’. ADS holders may also obtain a hard
copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F at no cost, by sending a written
request to the Company’s registered office or by sending an e-mail to shares@drreddys.com.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future
expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the
management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by
reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects",
"plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts",
"potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may
differ materially from those in such statements due to without
limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of
financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest
rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss
events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing
levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in
laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or
governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including
related integration issues.
The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained
herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005940/en/