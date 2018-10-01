Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces the Launch of Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, USP in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Tablets in the United States market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Gleevec brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $868 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2018 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, USP is available in 100 mg 30 count bottle size and 400 mg 90 count bottle size.

Gleevec is a trademark of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT July 2018

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

