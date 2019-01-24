Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces the Launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY,
along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today
announced the launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic
equivalent generic version of DIPRIVAN (propofol) Injectable Emulsion,
USP, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Dr. Reddy’s is committed to providing affordable and innovative
medicines for healthier lives. To that end, Dr. Reddy’s neither condones
nor supports the off-label use or misuse of its drugs. In the strongest
possible terms, Dr. Reddy’s objects to the use of any of its products to
facilitate or otherwise aid lethal injections. Consistent with this
position, Dr. Reddy’s uses distribution controls to market Propofol
Injectable Emulsion, USP. Dr. Reddy’s will not accept orders from
correctional facilities and prison systems whose intended use of the
product is to aid in lethal injection. We require the same commitment
from our wholesalers and distributors.
The Diprivan brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $310
million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018
according to IMS Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP is available in 10 mg/mL
vials for Single Patient Use Only.
Please click here
for Full Prescribing Information.
Diprivan is a trademark of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.
*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT November 2018
RDY-0119-233
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future
expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the
management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by
reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects",
"plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts",
"potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may
differ materially from those in such statements due to without
limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of
financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest
rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss
events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing
levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in
laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or
governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization ,
including related integration issues.
The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained
herein
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005275/en/