Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces the Sale of Its Antibiotic Manufacturing Site and Its Related Assets in Bristol, Tennessee

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY
along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today
announced the closure of the sale of its antibiotic manufacturing
facility and related assets in Bristol, Tennessee to Neopharma Inc., a
wholly owned subsidiary of the UAE’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer
headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Under the terms of the agreement, Dr.
Reddy’s sold all the issued and outstanding membership interests in Dr.
Reddy’s Laboratories Tennessee, LLC and certain related assets.
“This sale is in line with our stated priority to streamline and
optimize our global cost structures and help us focus on other business
priorities to drive growth,” said Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer
for Dr. Reddy’s. “We are pleased that the agreement may provide
continued employment opportunities for many of the experienced employees
at the site.”
Suresh Nandiraju, Chief Operating Officer of Neopharma Inc., said, “This
acquisition is synergetic and will strengthen our product portfolio for
driving long-term, sustainable growth by leveraging our global presence.”
The plant and associated facilities focus on manufacturing or packaging
amoxicillin-based products, which include a semi-synthetic penicillin.
The 390,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to secondary oral-solid
dose penicillin manufacturing/packaging and includes processing,
packaging, development, printing, and warehouse spaces. A separate
24,000-square-foot plastics-processing facility in Bristol is also
included in the transaction.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
About Neopharma: Neopharma Inc. is 100% subsidiary of Neopharma
LLC UAE, one of the largest pharmaceutical company in MENA region with
presence in over 50 countries. Neopharma is an integrated pharmaceutical
company currently having manufacturing operations in Japan, India,
Brazil and UAE primarily focusing on novel therapeutics and delibilating
diseases at affordable prices. For more information, log on to: www.neopharma.com.
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future
expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the
management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by
reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects",
"plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts",
"potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may
differ materially from those in such statements due to without
limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of
financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest
rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss
events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing
levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in
laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or
governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization ,
including related integration issues.
The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained
herein.
