Dr Reddy Laboratories : Launches Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules in the U.S. Market

12/24/2018 | 07:31am CET

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY), along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”, today announced the launch of Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Aggrenox (aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole) Capsules in the United States market from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Aggrenox brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $182 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2018 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules are available in 25 mg/200 mg strength with 60 count bottle size.

Aggrenox is a trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim.

*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT October 2018
RDY-1218-230

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein


© Business Wire 2018
