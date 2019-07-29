Log in
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD

(DRREDDY)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/29
2653.95 INR   -1.89%
09:50aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Names Erez Israeli as New CEO
DJ
09:26aDOCTOR REDDY'S : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:16aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q1 FY20 Financial Results
BU
Dr Reddy Laboratories : . Reddy's Names Erez Israeli as New CEO

07/29/2019 | 09:50am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) has chosen an executive who joined the generic-pharmaceutical maker last year as its next chief executive.

The Indian firm said Monday that Erez Israeli will take over as CEO on Aug. 1. He joined the company in April 2018 as operations chief.

Dr. Reddy's current CEO, GV Prasad, will step down from the job but continue serving as co-chairman, the company said.

For its fiscal first quarter, Dr. Reddy's reported a profit of $96 million, or 58 cents a share, up from the $66 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3% compared with last year to $558 million. Analysts expected $585 million, according to FactSet.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 172 B
EBIT 2020 25 030 M
Net income 2020 21 995 M
Debt 2020 1 784 M
Yield 2020 0,90%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 440 B
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 2 745,18  INR
Last Close Price 2 704,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Erez Israeli Chief Operating Officer & Global Head-Generics
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD3.38%6 509
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%347 095
PFIZER-1.28%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%232 404
NOVARTIS24.44%213 301
