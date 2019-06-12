Log in
Dr Reddy Laboratories : to present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/12/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

Press Release

CONTACT

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

8-2-337, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills,

AMIT AGARWAL

MITALI SARKAR

Hyderabad - 500034. Telangana, India.

amita@drreddys.com

mitali.sarkar@drreddys.com

(PH: +91-40-49002135)

(PH: +91-40- 49002121)

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………….

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited to present at the

Goldman Sachs 40thAnnual Global Healthcare Conference

Hyderabad, India, June 12th, 2019For Immediate Release

…..….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Hyderabad, India and Princeton, NJ, USA. June 12th, 2019 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) announced that the Company will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 40thAnnual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, in California.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics will present at Fireside Chat session at 2:00 p.m. PST [2:30 a.m. IST on June 13th, 2019].

Presentation material will be available on the Company's website www.drreddys.com

……………………………………………………………………………………..……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………….

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward- looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 21:53:08 UTC
