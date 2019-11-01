Log in
News Summary

Dr Reddy Laboratories : . Reddy's Q2 & H1 FY20 Financial Results

0
11/01/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, 2019 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q2 Performance Summary

H1 Performance Summary

 

Rs. 4,801 Cr
Revenue
[Up: 25% QoQ; 26% YoY]

Rs. 8,644 Cr
Revenue
[Up: 15% YoY]

 

57.5%
Gross Margin
[Q1 FY20: 51.7%; Q2 FY19: 55.0%]

54.9%
Gross Margin
[H1 FY19: 55.4%]

 

Rs.1,678 Cr
SGNA expenses
[Up: 39% QoQ, 36% YoY]

Rs. 2,884 Cr
SGNA expenses
[Up: 18% YoY]

 

Rs. 366 Cr
R&D expenses
[7.6% of Revenues]

Rs. 727 Cr
R&D expenses
[8.4% of Revenues]

 

Rs. 766 Cr
Profit before Tax
[Down: 10% QoQ; Up: 33% YoY]

Rs. 1,616 Cr
Profit before Tax
[Up: 50% YoY]

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman and MD, GV Prasad said, “I am pleased with our performance across the businesses and strong cash generation during the quarter. We are progressing well in execution of our strategy and in our transformation journey on quality and efficiency.”

All amounts in millions, except EPS All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of I USD = Rs. 70.64

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statement

 

Particulars

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY19

YoY
Gr %

Q1 FY20

QoQ
Gr%

($)

(Rs.)

($)

(Rs.)

($)

(Rs.)

Revenues

680

48,009

538

37,978

26

544

38,435

25

Cost of Revenues

289

20,389

242

17,081

19

263

18,576

10

Gross Profit

391

27,620

296

20,897

32

281

19,859

39

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General & Administrative expenses

238

16,777

175

12,372

36

171

12,065

39

Research and Development expenses

52

3,662

58

4,120

(11)

51

3,609

1

Other operating (income)

-2

-135

-9

-641

(79)

-53

-3,759

(96)

Results from operating activities

104

7,316

71

5,046

45

112

7,944

(8)

Net finance (income)

-3

-231

-9

-625

(63)

-6

-393

(41)

Share of (profit) / loss of equity accounted investees

-2

-117

-2

-109

8

-2

-163

(28)

Profit before income tax

108

7,664

82

5,780

33

120

8,500

(10)

Income tax expense / (benefit)

-46

-3,261

11

742

(539)

26

1,872

(274)

Profit for the period

155

10,925

71

5,038

117

94

6,628

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

0.93

65.82

0.43

30.31

117

0.57

39.91

65

As % to Revenues

Q2
FY20

 

 

Q2
FY19

 

 

 

 

Q1
FY20

Gross Profit

57.5

 

 

55.0

 

 

 

 

51.7

SG&A

34.9

 

 

32.6

 

 

 

 

31.4

R&D

7.6

 

 

10.8

 

 

 

 

9.4

EBITDA

 

29.9

 

 

22.8

 

 

 

 

29.5

PBT

16.0

 

 

15.2

 

 

 

 

22.1

PAT

22.8

 

 

13.3

 

 

 

 

17.2

EBITDA Computation

 

Particulars

Q2 FY20

 

 

 

Q2 FY19

 

 

 

Q1 FY20

($)

(Rs.)

 

 

 

($)

(Rs.)

 

 

 

($)

(Rs.)

Profit before Income Tax

108

7,664

 

 

 

82

5,780

 

 

 

120

8,500

Interest (income) net*

-3

(226)

 

 

 

(2)

(132)

 

 

 

(3)

(239)

Depreciation

33

2,306

 

 

 

29

2,033

 

 

 

30

2,124

Amortization

15

1,033

 

 

 

14

965

 

 

 

14

959

Impairment

50

3,561

 

 

 

-

-

 

 

 

(0)

(1)

EBITDA

203

14,338

 

 

 

122

8,646

 

 

 

161

11,343

* Includes income from Investments

Key Balance Sheet Items

 

Particulars

As on 30th Sep
2019

As on 30th June
2019

As on 30th Sep
2018

($)

(Rs.)

($)

(Rs.)

($)

(Rs.)

Cash and cash equivalents and other investments

431

30,446

403

28,439

295

20,837

Trade receivables (current & non-current)

597

42,153

537

37,961

656

46,317

Inventories

496

35,033

497

35,137

460

32,490

Property, plant and equipment

750

53,008

766

54,083

802

56,640

Goodwill and Other Intangible assets

628

44,340

677

47,821

726

51,290

Loans and borrowings (current & non-current)

447

31,545

487

34,387

786

55,522

Trade payables

218

15,434

210

14,842

199

14,073

Equity

2,177

1,53,816

2,070

1,46,208

1,861

1,31,446

Revenue Mix by Segment

 

Particulars

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY19

YoY
Growth %

Q1 FY20

QoQ
Growth %

(Rs.)

(Rs.)

(Rs.)

Global Generics

32,816

30,536

7%

32,982

-1%

North America

14,265

14,265

0%

16,322

-13%

Europe

2,764

1,915

44%

2,404

15%

India

7,511

6,864

9%

6,960

8%

Emerging Markets

8,276

7,492

10%

7,296

13%

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

7,107

6,029

18%

4,539

57%

Proprietary Products & Others

8,086

1,413

472%

914

785%

Total

48,009

37,978

26%

38,435

25%

Segmental Analysis

Global Generics (GG)

Revenues from GG segment at Rs. 32.8 billion. Year-on-year growth of 7%, primarily driven by Europe, Emerging Markets and India. Sequentially declined by 1%.

  • Revenues from North America at Rs. 14.3 billion. Year-on-year revenues remained flat. Sequential decline of 13%, on account of price erosion and lower volumes. Further impact on account of voluntary recall of ranitidine and temporary disruption in supplies due to logistics issues faced during this quarter. We launched eight new products during the quarter, which are Carboprost, Ramelteon, Fosaprepitant, Pregabalin, Vigabatrin, Docetaxel 160mg, Bupropion SR and OTC Guaif / Psuedo.

    As of 30th September 2019, cumulatively 99 generic filings are pending for approval with the USFDA (96 ANDAs and 3 NDAs under 505(b)(2) route). Of these 96 ANDAs, 55 are Para IVs out of which we believe 31 have ‘First to File’ status.
  • Revenues from Europe at Rs. 2.8 billion. Year-on-year growth of 44%, primarily on account of new products and volume traction in base business partly offset by lower realizations. Sequential growth is 15%.
  • Revenues from India at Rs. 7.5 billion. Year-on-year growth of 9%, driven by new products, improved realizations and volume traction in base business. Sequential growth is 8%.
  • Revenues from Emerging Markets at Rs. 8.3 billion. Year-on-year growth is 10%. Sequential growth is 13%.
    • Revenues from Russia at Rs. 4.1 billion. Year-on-year growth of 8%. Growth primarily driven by increase in volumes coupled with better realizations in some of the key molecules.
    • Revenues from other CIS countries and Romania at Rs. 1.7 billion. Year-on-year growth of 16% largely driven by new products and better realizations in some of the key molecules.
    • Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) markets at Rs. 2.5 billion. Year-on-year growth of 11%, primarily driven by new products, volume traction partly offset by price erosions in some of the key molecules.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

  • Revenues from PSAI at Rs. 7.1 billion. Year-on-year growth of 18% and sequential growth of 57%. Growth largely driven by increase in volumes from existing products.

Proprietary Products (PP)

  • Revenues from PP at Rs. 7.4 billion. It includes Rs. 7.2 billion towards license fee for selling US and select territory rights for two of our Neurology brands ZEMBRACE® SYMTOUCH® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRATM (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC. The costs associated with this transaction are Rs. 328 million.

Income Statement Highlights:

  • Gross profit margin at 57.5%, improved by ~590 bps sequentially and ~250 bps over that of previous year. Gross profit margin for GG and PSAI business segments are at 55.5% and 24.6% respectively.
    • gross margin is benefitted due to revenue recognition of the PP Neuro brands
    • partly impacted by certain one-off’s, including but not restricted to the impact of the voluntary recall of Ranitidine in the US market
    • adjusted for one-off’s, normalized gross profit margin is ~51.5%
    • on a normalized base, the year on year decline is primarily on account of price erosion in the US.
  • SG&A expenses at Rs. 16.8 billion, an increase of 36% on a year-on-year basis and 39% sequentially. This includes an amount of Rs. 3.6 billion recognized as an impairment charge on three product related intangibles (viz., Ramelteon, Tobramycin and Imiquimod). There have been certain additional one-offs including but not restricted to the costs associated with the sale of two neurology brands. Adjusted for the one-offs, the normalized SG&A expenses are lower compared to the previous quarter.
  • R&D expenses at Rs. 3.7 billion. As % to Revenues- Q2 FY20: 7.6% | Q1 FY 20: 9.4% | Q2 FY19: 10.8%. We continue to focus on building a healthy development pipeline across all our focused markets.
  • Other operating income at Rs. 135 million compared to Rs. 641 million in Q2 FY19 and Rs. 3,759 million in Q1 FY 20. Previous year includes gain of Rs. 464 million on account of sale of rights relating to Cloderm brand (including its authorized generic) and profit on sale of antibiotic manufacturing facility in Bristol, US. Q1 FY 20 includes Rs. 3,457 million received from Celgene pursuant to an agreement entered towards settlement of any claim the Company or its affiliates may have had for damages under section 8 of the Canadian Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations in regard to the Company’s ANDS for a generic version of REVLIMID brand capsules, (Lenalidomide) pending before Health Canada.
  • Net Finance income at Rs. 231 million compared to Rs. 625 million in Q2 FY19 and Rs. 393 million in Q1 FY 20. The year-on-year decline is primarily on account of lower foreign exchange gain, partly offset by higher profit on sale of investments during the quarter.
  • Profit after Tax at Rs. 10.9 billion. The net tax for the quarter is a benefit of Rs. 3.3 billion; due to recognition of deferred tax assets of Rs. 5.2 billion, primarily related to the MAT credit.
  • Diluted earnings per share is at Rs. 65.8.
  • Capital expenditure is at Rs. 1.1 billion.

Earnings Call Details (06:30 pm IST, 09:00 am EDT, November 1, 2019)

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the performance and answer any questions from participants.

 

Audio conference Participants can dial-in on the numbers below:

 

Universal Access Number:

 

+91 22 6280 1219

Secondary number:

 

+91 22 7115 8120

 

 

 

Local Access number:

 

+91 70456 71221

(Available all over India)

 

 

 

 

 

International Toll Free Number

USA

1 866 746 2133

 

UK

0 808 101 1573

 

Singapore

800 101 2045

 

Hong Kong

800 964 448

Playback of call:

 

+91 22 7194 5757, +91 22 6663 5757

Conference ID:

 

31923

Transcript of the event will be available at www.drreddys.com. Playback will be available after the earnings call, till November 8, 2019.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganisation , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.


© Business Wire 2019
