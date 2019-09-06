Dr Reddy Laboratories : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124) (NSE: DRREDDY) (NYSE: RDY) announced that the Company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019, in New York City.

Erez Israeli, Global CEO will present at Fireside Chat session at 10:35 a.m. ET [8:05 p.m. IST on September 10th, 2019].

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124) (NSE: DRREDDY) (NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, Russia & CIS and India. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005227/en/