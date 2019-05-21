Log in
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report  
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/21/2019 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.05.2019 / 16:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019 German: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren/Publikationen#kapitalmarktinformation-2018 English: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Publications#financial-reports-2018

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019 German: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren/Publikationen#kapitalmarktinformation-2018 English: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Publications#financial-reports-2018


21.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

814135  21.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=814135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
