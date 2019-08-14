Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 11:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.08.2019 / 16:53
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2020 German: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren#dokumente English: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations#documents

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 29, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2020 German: https://www.draeger.com/de_corp/Investoren#dokumente English: https://www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations#documents


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857847  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
11:00aDRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
10:15aDRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
07/15DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : preliminary result for the second quarter. EBIT below..
EQ
06/20DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
05/21DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
05/13DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : preliminary result for the first quarter. Net sales a..
EQ
03/04DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : annual earnings release
02/13DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
01/18DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Dräger releases preliminary results for 2018 and fore..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 686 M
EBIT 2019 65,5 M
Net income 2019 32,1 M
Debt 2019 96,1 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 669 M
Chart DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,57  €
Last Close Price 41,40  €
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Management Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Siegfrid Kasang Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Friedrich Member-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Grenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA-11.51%748
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.54%110 199
DANAHER CORPORATION36.29%100 819
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.78%59 703
INTUITIVE SURGICAL8.16%59 701
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.12%45 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group