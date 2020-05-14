Log in
Japan Finance Minister Aso - Aim to decide on second extra budget draft around May 27

05/14/2020 | 09:58pm EDT
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka

Japan's government wants to decide on a second extra budget draft around May 27 with an eye on a "protracted battle" against the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday ordered the compilation of the fresh spending for the fiscal year from April as the government lifted a state of emergency in 39 of its 47 prefectures.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the timing of lifting the emergency in the remaining eight prefectures would not affect the size and the content of the extra budget.

The budget will focus on subsidies for firms to keep employment and pay rent, help students struggling to make ends meet and pay tuition, enhance the medical system, and beef up corporate financing, Aso added.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

