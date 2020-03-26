The Explosion of Innovation and Breakthroughs in Tech and Healthcare Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and How Drones Are Defending Us From Above

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource releases a coronavirus (COVID-19) innovation snapshot featuring award-winning drone company Draganfly, Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF). The tech and healthcare sectors are witnessing innovation coming to the aid of humanity at a rapid speed, while in parallel, companies providing essential services are seeing record sales.

Looking at the silver lining of the pandemic, investors can see pockets of hope and opportunity, even on some of the worse trading days. In a battle between tech and ingenuity vs. the coronavirus, we can win and set the stage for success against combating future global crises.

Drone and UAV technology is playing a leading role globally in providing solutions to the coronavirus crisis, with new applications being deployed exponentially. As first witnessed in China, drones are being used to transmit public information, disinfect public places, deliver supplies, deliver test samples, monitor lockdowns, and in surveillance, mapping and more.

Draganfly, Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) has been at the forefront of drone and UAV technology for over 21 years and is now utilizing that experience to enter the front lines and combat the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic along with future health emergencies.

In breaking news today, Draganfly announced that it has been selected as the exclusive global systems integrator for a project (the "Vital Intelligence Project") with Vital Intelligence Inc., a healthcare data services & deep learning company, in conjunction with the University of South Australia, using technology developed with help from the Australian Department of Defence Science and Technology Group (the "DST").

The Vital Intelligence Project is a health and respiratory monitoring platform involving utilizing new and existing camera networks as well as UAVs and RPAS being immediately commercialized for health monitoring and detection of infectious and respiratory conditions including monitoring temperatures, heart and respiratory rates amongst crowds, workforces, airlines, cruise ships, potential at-risk groups, (i.e., seniors in care facilities), convention centers, border crossings or critical infrastructure facilities. The breakthrough technology was developed in a collaboration between the University of South Australia and the DST.

Draganfly, in being selected as the exclusive integration partner on March 25, 2020, executed a binding agreement which has an initial budget of up to $1.5M to utilize its engineering, integration and distribution expertise as well as its secure supply chain for immediate commercialization and deployment of the technology.

Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defence Science and Technology Chair at the University of South Australia said, "The University and Defence supported my team's efforts to develop automation for use in epidemics and disasters. We had imagined the technology being used in a future relief expedition to some far-away place. Now, shockingly, we see a need for its use in our everyday lives immediately. Draganfly's industrial know-how is quickly helping us ensure our research can save lives."

"Draganfly has been selected because of its proven leadership in an industry so important to public safety at such a critical time. We look forward to working with global agencies and industry to rapidly deploy this important technology," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Looking directly at the healthcare sector, the race for testing and vaccines is being played out not only by big pharma but smaller companies as well, representing some big gains for small retail investors.

How we work, live and play is being changed dramatically but as the pandemic has isolated us. Video conferencing technology is rescuing us, allowing Wall Street deals to be done, yoga classes to continue and DJ's to host online parties.

As we are witnessing an eruption of innovation, there is also a big demand for the 'basics" and the big retailers have seen spikes in sales and their stocks followed suit. The coronavirus has also created fear and greed for basic supplies with mad runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizers and meat.

CNBC Mad Money's Jim Cramer noted, "If we come out of this sooner, then other, small businesses can open. If we come out of this later, there are going to be three retailers in this country. There's going to be Amazon. There's going to be Walmart. And there's going to be Costco."

As Dickens said, "It was the best of times; it was the worst of times."

We are witnessing the resilience of people, companies and the markets, while in parallel people are fighting over toilet paper. As we look up for hope, we may see a drone servicing and defending our skies.

