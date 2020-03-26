Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Draganfly Inc.    DFLY   CA26142Q1063

DRAGANFLY INC.

(DFLY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Explosion of Innovation and Breakthroughs in Tech and Healthcare Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and How Drones Are Defending Us From Above

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) -  Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource releases a coronavirus (COVID-19) innovation snapshot featuring award-winning drone company Draganfly, Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF). The tech and healthcare sectors are witnessing innovation coming to the aid of humanity at a rapid speed, while in parallel, companies providing essential services are seeing record sales.

Read the full article on Invesatorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2020/technology/03260COVID19-Healthcare-Drone.asp

Looking at the silver lining of the pandemic, investors can see pockets of hope and opportunity, even on some of the worse trading days. In a battle between tech and ingenuity vs. the coronavirus, we can win and set the stage for success against combating future global crises.

Drone and UAV technology is playing a leading role globally in providing solutions to the coronavirus crisis, with new applications being deployed exponentially. As first witnessed in China, drones are being used to transmit public information, disinfect public places, deliver supplies, deliver test samples, monitor lockdowns, and in surveillance, mapping and more.

Draganfly, Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) has been at the forefront of drone and UAV technology for over 21 years and is now utilizing that experience to enter the front lines and combat the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic along with future health emergencies.

In breaking news today, Draganfly announced that it has been selected as the exclusive global systems integrator for a project (the "Vital Intelligence Project") with Vital Intelligence Inc., a healthcare data services & deep learning company, in conjunction with the University of South Australia, using technology developed with help from the Australian Department of Defence Science and Technology Group (the "DST").

The Vital Intelligence Project is a health and respiratory monitoring platform involving utilizing new and existing camera networks as well as UAVs and RPAS being immediately commercialized for health monitoring and detection of infectious and respiratory conditions including monitoring temperatures, heart and respiratory rates amongst crowds, workforces, airlines, cruise ships, potential at-risk groups, (i.e., seniors in care facilities), convention centers, border crossings or critical infrastructure facilities. The breakthrough technology was developed in a collaboration between the University of South Australia and the DST.

Draganfly, in being selected as the exclusive integration partner on March 25, 2020, executed a binding agreement which has an initial budget of up to $1.5M to utilize its engineering, integration and distribution expertise as well as its secure supply chain for immediate commercialization and deployment of the technology.

Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defence Science and Technology Chair at the University of South Australia said, "The University and Defence supported my team's efforts to develop automation for use in epidemics and disasters. We had imagined the technology being used in a future relief expedition to some far-away place. Now, shockingly, we see a need for its use in our everyday lives immediately. Draganfly's industrial know-how is quickly helping us ensure our research can save lives."

"Draganfly has been selected because of its proven leadership in an industry so important to public safety at such a critical time. We look forward to working with global agencies and industry to rapidly deploy this important technology," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Looking directly at the healthcare sector, the race for testing and vaccines is being played out not only by big pharma but smaller companies as well, representing some big gains for small retail investors.

How we work, live and play is being changed dramatically but as the pandemic has isolated us. Video conferencing technology is rescuing us, allowing Wall Street deals to be done, yoga classes to continue and DJ's to host online parties.

As we are witnessing an eruption of innovation, there is also a big demand for the 'basics" and the big retailers have seen spikes in sales and their stocks followed suit. The coronavirus has also created fear and greed for basic supplies with mad runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizers and meat.

CNBC Mad Money's Jim Cramer noted, "If we come out of this sooner, then other, small businesses can open. If we come out of this later, there are going to be three retailers in this country. There's going to be Amazon. There's going to be Walmart. And there's going to be Costco."

As Dickens said, "It was the best of times; it was the worst of times."

We are witnessing the resilience of people, companies and the markets, while in parallel people are fighting over toilet paper. As we look up for hope, we may see a drone servicing and defending our skies.

Research more drone stocks at Investorideas.com tech stocks directory
https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.asp

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns : Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this news article featuring DFLY is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com - third party (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53828


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DRAGANFLY INC.
09:05aThe Explosion of Innovation and Breakthroughs in Tech and Healthcare Due to C..
NE
08:55aDRAGANFLY : IIROC Trade Resumption - DFLY
AQ
03/25DRAGANFLY : IIROC Trading Halt - DFLY
AQ
03/17DRONES READY TO DEPLOY : 2020 Conditions Set the Stage for Significant UAV Growt..
NE
02/18DRAGANFLY : Saskatoon Police Service Renews Agreement with Draganfly Marking Twe..
AQ
01/16Drone Stocks in 2020 - The Race for Dominance of the Skies
NE
01/09DRAGANFLY INC : . Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility
AQ
2019DRAGANFLY : Partners with and Sponsors the Levis Trophy Truck at the Baja 1000
AQ
2019RAYTHEON : Former General Counsel of U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Ra..
AQ
2019DRAGANFLY INC : . Announces Frankfurt Listing
AQ
More news
Chart DRAGANFLY INC.
Duration : Period :
Draganfly Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron Chell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Imbasciani Chief Operating Officer
Paul Sun Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott Larson Independent Director
Olen Aasen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAGANFLY INC.-1.61%30
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-17.90%90 055
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.77%82 557
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.23%48 340
RAYTHEON-34.11%40 313
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.34%37 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group