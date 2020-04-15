Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: FY 2020 guidance cancelled. Strong Q1 order intake opens up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings. Consideration given to termination of pc series A and K and potential use of equity financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: FY 2020 guidance cancelled. Strong Q1 order intake opens up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings. Consideration given to termination of pc series A and K and potential use of equity financing

15-Apr-2020 / 20:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Full-year 2020 guidance cancelled. Strong Q1 order intake opens up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings. Consideration given to termination of participation certificate series A and K and potential use of equity financing.

Dräger hereby announces its preliminary, unaudited figures for the first quarter of 2020.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dräger received a considerably higher number of orders in the first quarter of 2020 than in the first quarter of the prior year. At a level of around EUR 1,393 million (Q1 2019: EUR 648 million), incoming orders in Q1 were approximately 117 percent (nominal: 115.1 percent) higher than the prior-year quarter net of currencies effects. Demand in the medical division is very high at the present time: here, incoming orders were at approximately EUR 1,043 million (Q1 2019: EUR 379 million), an increase of approximately 177 percent (nominal: 175.5 percent) on the same period of the prior year net of currencies effects. Demand was particularly strong for products required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients: ventilators, patient monitors and related consumables. Incoming orders for other products such as anaesthesia and Workplace Infrastructure were also up on the prior year. At around EUR 350 million (Q1 2019: EUR 269 million), order intake in the safety division was also significantly higher than in the prior year (net of currencies effects approximately +32 percent, nominal +29.9 percent). There was a particularly sharp increase in orders for light breathing protection (e.g. PPE masks).

A large proportion of the orders are scheduled for delivery before the end of 2020. For this purpose, production capacity is currently being increased in various areas. The high level of incoming orders only resulted in a limited increase in net sales in the first quarter. Net of currencies effects, net sales rose by approximately 7.1 percent (nominal: 6.4 percent) to around EUR 640 million (Q1 2019: EUR 602 million). Net sales increased in the medical division, as well as in the safety division. The gross margin was around 44.2 percent (Q1 2019: 42.3 percent). Functional costs were up 6.8 percent (nominal: 6.6 percent) on the prior-year figure after currency adjustments. The EBIT for the first quarter was around EUR 0.6 million (Q1 2019: EUR -10.7 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of around -0.1 percent (Q1 2019: -1.8 percent).
Due to the very dynamic development in order intake in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dräger has considerable opportunities to significantly exceed its previously planned level of net sales and earnings. Dräger will specify its expectations for 2020 with the publication of the half-year results.

Following the termination of participation certificate series D in March 2020 with effect from the end of fiscal year 2022, the ?company is now also considering termination of all participation certificates of the remaining series A and K with effect from the end of fiscal year 2020. A potential termination of participation certificate series A and K would result in an increase in earnings per ordinary share of approximately 10 percent and per preference share of approximately 9 percent (pro forma as of December 31, 2019, without consideration of financing cost). Including the already terminated participation certificate series D, the cancellation of all participation certificates would result in an increase in earnings per ordinary share of approximately 36 percent and per preference share of approximately 34 percent (pro forma as of December 31, 2019, without consideration of financing cost). The theoretical redemption value for series A and K currently stands at approximately EUR 157 million. In this connection, the company is considering various financing options, including an increase of the preference share capital.

Dräger will publish full results for the first three months of the fiscal year on April 30, 2020.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Deutschland
www.draeger.com

Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com

Corporate Communications:
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-3998
melanie.kamann@draeger.com

Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.

15-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1022529

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1022529  15-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1022529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
02:30pDRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : FY 2020 guidance cancelled. Strong Q1 order intake op..
EQ
04/14DRAEGERWERK : Upgraded to Neutral by Kepler Chevreux
MD
04/14DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/09DRAEGERWERK : Upgraded to Neutral by NorldLB
MD
04/09DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Dräger with strong order entry in the first quarter
EQ
04/09DRAEGERWERK : Independant Research maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/07DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
04/01DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31DRÄGERWERK : Draegerwerk builds U.S. plant to fill respirator mask order
RE
03/26DRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser Upgrades to Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 002 M
EBIT 2020 112 M
Net income 2020 78,1 M
Debt 2020 53,8 M
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 195 M
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,00  €
Last Close Price 81,90  €
Spread / Highest target -8,42%
Spread / Average Target -19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Anton Schrofner Head-Medical Division
Siegfrid Kasang Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA47.04%1 311
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.46%128 900
DANAHER CORPORATION-0.87%106 026
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-14.08%59 302
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.57%50 259
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.77%45 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group