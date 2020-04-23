Log in
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/23/2020 | 02:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.04.2020 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Dräger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005550636

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.50 EUR 647343.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.50 EUR 647343.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59285  23.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
