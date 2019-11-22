Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:20pm EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Purchase of own shares - final notice
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
22.11.2019 / 21:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Purchase of own shares - final notice

In the period 5 November 2019 to 21 November 2019 (inclusive) a total of 47,756 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ('Dräger'). In accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for 4 November 2019.

The share buyback is completed.

The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.

In the period from 5 November 2019 to 21 November 2019, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date / Total number of shares bought back / Weighted average share price (EUR) / Aggregated volume (EUR)

05 Nov. 2019 / 3,034 / 52.85 / 160,344.30
06 Nov. 2019 / 4,650 / 53.21 / 247,415.00
07 Nov. 2019 / 5,761 / 55.99 / 322,575.55
08 Nov. 2019 / 2,889 / 56.02 / 161,849.30
11 Nov. 2019 / 4,790 / 56.25 / 269,450.50
12 Nov. 2019 / 1,352 / 56.00 / 75,707.80
13 Nov. 2019 / 5,778 / 53.99 / 311,974.90
14 Nov. 2019 / 2,002 / 54.22 / 108,545.90
15 Nov. 2019 / 2,000 / 56.12 / 112,242.00
18 Nov. 2019 / 4,336 / 57.58 / 249,676.00
19 Nov. 2019 / 7,239 / 54.94 / 397,697.10
20 Nov. 2019 / 2,025 / 55.34 / 112,067.50
21 Nov. 2019 / 1,900 / 56.78 / 107,890.35
Total: / 47,756 / / 2,637,436.20

In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company's website (www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).

Lübeck, Germany, 22 November 2019

Executive Board
Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Germany
www.draeger.com


22.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920047  22.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
03:20pDRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/15DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : preliminary result for the third quarter. Increased g..
EQ
10/01DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/14DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
08/14DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
07/15DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : preliminary result for the second quarter. EBIT below..
EQ
06/20DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
05/21DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
05/13DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA : preliminary result for the first quarter. Net sales a..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 746 M
EBIT 2019 69,0 M
Net income 2019 32,2 M
Debt 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 856 M
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 47,92  €
Last Close Price 57,70  €
Spread / Highest target -7,28%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Siegfrid Kasang Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Friedrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA22.37%931
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC37.33%122 427
DANAHER CORPORATION38.63%103 104
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.40%66 087
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.86%59 042
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION58.55%50 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group