Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - final notice



In the period 5 November 2019 to 21 November 2019 (inclusive) a total of 47,756 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ('Dräger'). In accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for 4 November 2019.

The share buyback is completed.

The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.

In the period from 5 November 2019 to 21 November 2019, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date / Total number of shares bought back / Weighted average share price (EUR) / Aggregated volume (EUR)



05 Nov. 2019 / 3,034 / 52.85 / 160,344.30

06 Nov. 2019 / 4,650 / 53.21 / 247,415.00

07 Nov. 2019 / 5,761 / 55.99 / 322,575.55

08 Nov. 2019 / 2,889 / 56.02 / 161,849.30

11 Nov. 2019 / 4,790 / 56.25 / 269,450.50

12 Nov. 2019 / 1,352 / 56.00 / 75,707.80

13 Nov. 2019 / 5,778 / 53.99 / 311,974.90

14 Nov. 2019 / 2,002 / 54.22 / 108,545.90

15 Nov. 2019 / 2,000 / 56.12 / 112,242.00

18 Nov. 2019 / 4,336 / 57.58 / 249,676.00

19 Nov. 2019 / 7,239 / 54.94 / 397,697.10

20 Nov. 2019 / 2,025 / 55.34 / 112,067.50

21 Nov. 2019 / 1,900 / 56.78 / 107,890.35

Total: / 47,756 / / 2,637,436.20



In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company's website (www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).

Lübeck, Germany, 22 November 2019

Executive Board

Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23558 Lübeck, Germany

www.draeger.com