Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the second quarter. Business development considerably above prior year.

07/14/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the second quarter. Business development considerably above prior year.

14-Jul-2020 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dräger's net sales and EBIT development are considerably above the prior year.

Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter, Dräger recorded a year-on-year growth in order intake of 36.3 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 33.6 percent). Net sales increased by 26.5 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 24.3 percent) to around EUR 788.4 million (Q2 2019: EUR 634.3 million). EBIT for the second quarter stood at around EUR 102 million, considerably above the level of the prior year (Q2 2019: EUR -1.5 million). The higher earnings were caused by considerably higher net sales volume and a higher gross profit margin of around 49.2 percent (Q2 2019: 42.6 percent).

In the first six months of 2020, order intake increased by 75.7 percent year-on-year (net of currency effects; nominal: 73.5 percent). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand in the medical division was exceptionally strong. In the safety division, demand for light breathing protection (e.g. FFP masks) was considerably above the prior year. Group net sales increased by 17.1 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 15.6 percent) to around EUR 1,428.4 million (6 months 2019: EUR 1,235.9 million). Total EBIT stood at approximately EUR 102 million (6 months 2019: EUR -12.2 million).

Considering the high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dräger expects full year net sales and EBIT to be considerably above both the prior year and the original guidance. Dräger expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2020 to be between 14 percent and 22 percent (net of currency effects). The expectation for the EBIT margin is between 7.0 percent and 11.0 percent.

Dräger will publish its full results for the first six months of the fiscal year on August 13, 2020.
 

14-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1093659

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1093659  14-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1093659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 349 M 3 819 M 3 819 M
Net income 2020 106 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 376 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 532 M 1 538 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 14 900
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 79,25 €
Last Close Price 77,40 €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Anton Schrofner Head-Medical Division
Siegfrid Kasang Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA38.96%1 532
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC16.64%149 659
DANAHER CORPORATION18.85%128 968
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.36%66 623
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.81.14%57 254
ILLUMINA, INC.11.61%54 262
