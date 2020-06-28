Dragon Victory International Limited : Announce Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL or the “Company”), a company that offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China announce today that it has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which concerns minimum bid price listing requirements. As previously announced, Dragon Victory International Limited had been notified by Nasdaq that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

On June 24, 2020, Nasdaq provided confirmation to the Company that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from June 10, 2020 to June 23, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

About Dragon Victory International Limited

Incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Dragon Victory International Limited (“LYL” or the “Company”) offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities in China to entrepreneurs and funding sources through a fast-growing reward-based crowdfunding platform. The online reward-based crowdfunding platform, 5etou, at www.5etou.cn and designed to enable small and medium sized companies, start-up companies and idea generators to raise funding from participants through the Internet. The Company also provides quality business incubation services and financial services to entrepreneurs and business entities with funding needs utilizing our crowdfunding platform. More information is available at www.dvintinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

