Drake Resources : 18 Oct 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Drake Resources Limited ACN 108 560 069

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

Time: 9.00am Date: 22 November 2018 Place: Level 7 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm (WST) on 20 November 2018.

Business of the Meeting

Agenda

1. Financial Statements and Reports To table and consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report, the Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report.

2. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-binding resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018." Note: The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: (a) a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or (b) a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: (a) the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or (b) the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: (i) does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and (ii) expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Ariel (Eddie) King To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of clause 11.3 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Ariel (Eddie) King, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."

4. Resolution 3 - Election of Director - David Wheeler To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of clause 11.12 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, David Wheeler, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 4 December 2017, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

5. Resolution 4 - Change of Company name To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 157(1)(a) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the name of the Company to be changed to "Ragnar Metals Limited" with effect from the date that ASIC alters the details of the Company's registration."

6. Resolution 5 - Change of Constitution To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, in accordance with sections 136(2) and 136(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval be given for the repeal of the Company's existing Constitution and adoption of the New Constitution as the Constitution of the Company."

7. Resolution 6 - Approval of 10% Placement Capacity To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the issue of Equity Securities under this Resolution (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) and any of their associates. However, the Company will not disregard a vote cast in favour of this Resolution if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Dated: 18 October 2018

By order of the Board

Sara Kelly Non-Executive Chairman

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

(a) each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

(b) the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

(c) a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that:

(a) if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

(b) any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6245 2057.

Explanatory Statement

This Explanatory Statement has been prepared to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions.