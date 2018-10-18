Drake Resources : 18 Oct 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Log in
10/18/2018 | 04:43am CEST

Drake Resources Limited ACN 108 560 069

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

Time:

9.00am

Date:

22 November 2018

Place:

Level 7

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm (WST) on 20 November 2018.

Business of the Meeting

Agenda

  • 1. Financial Statements and Reports

    To table and consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report, the Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report.

  • 2. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-binding resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018."

    Note: The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

    Voting Prohibition Statement:

    A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:

    • (a) a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or

    • (b) a Closely Related Party of such a member.

    However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

    • (a) the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or

    • (b) the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:

      • (i) does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

      • (ii) expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

  • 3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Ariel (Eddie) King

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of clause 11.3 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Ariel (Eddie) King, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."

  • 4. Resolution 3 - Election of Director - David Wheeler

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of clause 11.12 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, David Wheeler, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 4 December 2017, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

  • 5. Resolution 4 - Change of Company name

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 157(1)(a) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the name of the Company to be changed to "Ragnar Metals Limited" with effect from the date that ASIC alters the details of the Company's registration."

  • 6. Resolution 5 - Change of Constitution

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

    "That, in accordance with sections 136(2) and 136(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval be given for the repeal of the Company's existing Constitution and adoption of the New Constitution as the Constitution of the Company."

  • 7. Resolution 6 - Approval of 10% Placement Capacity

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the issue of Equity Securities under this Resolution (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) and any of their associates. However, the Company will not disregard a vote cast in favour of this Resolution if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Dated: 18 October 2018

By order of the Board

Sara Kelly Non-Executive Chairman

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

  • (a) each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

  • (b) the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

  • (c) a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that:

  • (a) if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

  • (b) any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6245 2057.

Explanatory Statement

This Explanatory Statement has been prepared to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions.

  • 1. Annual Report

    Shareholders will be offered the opportunity to discuss the Annual Report at the Meeting. The Company will not provide a hard copy of the Annual Report to Shareholders unless specifically requested to do so. The Annual Report is available on its website atwww.drakeresources.com.au.

    There is no requirement for Shareholders to approve the Annual Report. However, the Chair will allow a reasonable opportunity for Shareholders to ask questions or make comments about the Annual Report and the management of the Company. Shareholders will also be given an opportunity to ask the auditor questions as permitted by the Corporations Act.

  • 2. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

  • 2.1 General

    The Corporations Act requires that at a listed company's annual general meeting, a resolution that the remuneration report be adopted must be put to the shareholders. However, such a resolution is advisory only and does not bind the company or the directors of the company.

    The remuneration report sets out the company's remuneration arrangements for the directors and senior management of the company. The remuneration report is part of the directors' report contained in the annual financial report of the company for a financial year.

    The chair of the meeting must allow a reasonable opportunity for its shareholders to ask questions about or make comments on the remuneration report at the annual general meeting.

  • 2.2 Voting consequences

    The vote on Resolution 1 is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its directors. However, the Board will actively consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by Shareholders on the Remuneration Report when reviewing the Company's future remuneration policies and practices.

    A company is required to put to its shareholders a resolution proposing the calling of another meeting of shareholders to consider the appointment of directors of the company (Spill Resolution) if, at consecutive annual general meetings, at least 25% of the votes cast on a remuneration report resolution are voted against adoption of the remuneration report and at the first of those annual general meetings a Spill Resolution was not put to vote. If required, the Spill Resolution must be put to vote at the second of those annual general meetings.

    If more than 50% of votes cast are in favour of the Spill Resolution, the company must convene a shareholder meeting (Spill Meeting) within 90 days of the second annual general meeting.

    All of the directors of the company who were in office when the directors' report (as included in the company's annual financial report for the most recent financial year) was approved, other than the managing director of the company, will cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting but may stand for re-election at the Spill Meeting.

    Following the Spill Meeting those persons whose election or re-election as directors of the company is approved will be the directors of the company.

Disclaimer

Drake Resources Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:42:05 UTC
