Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. : Confirms Receipt of Sponsor Funds to Extend Period to Consummate Acquisition

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (the "Company" or "Draper
Oakwood") (NASDAQ: “DOTA,” “DOTAU,” “DOTAR” and “DOTAW”) today announced
that the Company’s sponsor (the “Sponsor”) has deposited into the
Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) $575,000, representing
$0.10 per public share. As a result, the period of time the Company has
to consummate a business combination has been extended by three months
to December 19, 2018.
The Sponsor will have the option, but no obligation, to extend such term
one additional time by an additional three months, to March 19, 2019, by
depositing an additional $575,000 into the Company’s trust account,
representing $0.10 per public share, in connection with such additional
extension.
About Draper Oakwood
Draper Oakwood is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the
purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset
acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business
combination. On September 4, 2018, Draper Oakwood announced it had
entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Reebonz Limited, an
online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and preowned
luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. For further information
about such transaction, please refer to Draper Oakwood’s SEC filings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements,” including the funding of the Trust Account to further
extend the period of time for the Company to consummate an initial
business combination, if needed. Forward-looking statements are subject
to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the
Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the
Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
