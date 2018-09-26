Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. : and Reebonz Limited Announce Transcript Regarding Proposed Business Combination and Updated Investor Presentation

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (“DOTA”) (NASDAQ: “DOTA,”
“DOTAU,” “DOTAR” and “DOTAW”) and Reebonz Limited (“Reebonz”), a leading
online luxury marketplace and platform in the Asia Pacific region based
in Singapore announced on September 4, 2018 that they had entered into a
definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination
Agreement”), pursuant to which DOTA and Reebonz will become subsidiaries
of a newly created Cayman Islands exempted company, DOTA Holdings
Limited (“RBZ”). Following the completion of the transaction, RBZ will
be renamed Reebonz Holding Limited. It is expected that RBZ will apply
for listing of its ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the
ticker “RBZ”. The combined company will continue to be led by Reebonz's
experienced management team under the leadership of Chief Executive
Officer and co-founder Samuel Lim. Reebonz (pronounced “ribbons”) is a
leading online luxury marketplace and platform in the Asia Pacific
region for buying and selling new and pre-owned products.
DOTA and Reebonz announced today that the transcript of a presentation
discussing the proposed business combination is now available on DOTA’s
website at ir.draperoakwood.com/.
In addition DOTA and Reebonz announced today that an updated Investor
Presentation has been filed by DOTA with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) under cover of Form 8-K and is available on the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
DOTA has also filed a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC, which is
also available on the SEC’s website.
About Reebonz
Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2009, Reebonz (pronounced
“ribbons”) is the trusted online marketplace and platform for buying and
selling new and preowned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region.
Leveraging data and technology, Reebonz makes luxury accessible by
operating as an eco-system of B2C e-tail and B2C marketplace for over
1,000 brands and 172 boutiques, supported by C2C marketplaces that
enable individuals to sell through its platform. With an easy shopping
experience, members can enjoy convenient access to the selection of
products that Reebonz sources as well as from a curation multi-brand
luxury boutiques from all around the world. Investors include prominent
venture capital investors, strategic investors and individuals such as
Vertex Ventures, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Matrix Partners China,
Mediacorp, SGInnovate, FengHe Group, OCBC Bank, Richard Ji (CIO and
Managing Partner of All Star Investments), and Richard Liu (managing
director of Morningside Venture Capital), amongst others.
About Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc.
Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. is a special purpose
acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger,
capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase,
reorganization, or similar business combination. DOTA raised
approximately $57.5 million from public stockholders in connection with
its initial public offering in September 2017. DOTA’s units began
trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market on September 15, 2017 and its
units, commons stock, rights and warrants trade on NASDAQ under the
ticker symbols “DOTAU,” “DOTA,” “DOTAR” and “DOTAW”, respectively.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements”
within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this
press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,”
“may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these
words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or
expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance,
conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which
are outside DOTA’s or Reebonz’s control, that could cause actual results
or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the
forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may
affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to obtain DOTA
stockholder approval of the business combination, the inability to
complete the transaction contemplated by the Business Combination
Agreement because of failure of closing conditions or other reasons; the
inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business
combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of
cash available following any redemptions by DOTA stockholders; the
ability to meet NASDAQ’s listing standards following the consummation of
the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement;
costs related to the proposed business combination; Reebonz’s ability to
manage growth; the reaction of Reebonz customers and suppliers to the
business combination; Reebonz’s ability to identify and integrate other
future acquisitions; rising costs adversely affecting Reebonz’s
profitability; potential litigation involving DOTA or Reebonz or the
validity or enforceability of Reebonz’s intellectual property; and
general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Reebonz’s
products. See the risk factors disclosed in the preliminary proxy
statement for the business combination for additional risks associated
with the business combination. Neither DOTA nor Reebonz undertakes any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
required by law.
Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
The proposed transaction will be submitted to stockholders of DOTA for
their approval. In connection with the proposed business combination,
RBZ has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 for the
RBZ securities to be issued to DOTA security holders at the closing of
the business combination, which registration statement contains a
preliminary proxy statement of DOTA in connection with a special meeting
of the stockholders of DOTA to consider and vote on the business
combination and related matters. Prior to the special meeting, DOTA will
file a definitive proxy statement with the SEC. RBZ and DOTA will mail
the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents
to its stockholders in connection with the meeting. Investors and
security holders of DOTA are advised to read, when available, the draft
of the registration statement, the preliminary proxy statement, and
amendments thereto, and the final registration statement (as declared
effective by the SEC) and the definitive proxy statement, which will
contain important information about the proposed business combination
and the parties thereto. The registration statement and definitive proxy
statement will be mailed to stockholders of DOTA as of a record date to
be established by DOTA for voting on the proposed business combination.
Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the registration
statement and proxy statement, without charge, once available, at the
SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
or by directing a request to: Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition,
Inc., c/o Draper Oakwood Investments, LLC, 55 East 3rd Ave., San Mateo,
CA 94401, USA, Attention: Aamer Sarfraz, Email: aamer@draperoakwood.com
Participants in the Solicitation
DOTA, Reebonz, and their respective directors, executive officers and
other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of DOTA
stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination.
Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information
regarding the names, affiliations and interests in DOTA’s directors and
in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2017, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018. Information
regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants
in the solicitation of proxies to the DOTA’s stockholders in connection
with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy
statement for the proposed business combination when available.
Information concerning the interests of DOTA’s and Reebonz’s
participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different
than those of DOTA’s and Reebonz’s equity holders generally, will be set
forth in the proxy statement relating to the proposed business
combination when it becomes available.
Disclaimer
This release shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
