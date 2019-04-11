Log in
Drax : 11 April 2019 - Drax Group Director appointed to CBI Board

0
04/11/2019 | 04:28am EDT

Energy company Drax Group Plc's People Director, Samantha Brook, has been appointed to the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) Employment & Skills Board and will be contributing to the influential business organisation on its policy and campaigning work around the labour market, education and skills, employment law, employee relations, pay, pensions and health & safety.

Sam Brook said: 'This is a great opportunity to play an important part in helping the CBI to enable British businesses everywhere to succeed. I look forward to providing insights from the energy industry to help the CBI to devise and deliver its work plans for the benefit of its members.

'As well as providing valuable insights gained during my own career, I'm looking forward to extending my own knowledge and experience by collaborating with key policy makers and business leaders on important policies and campaigns during this unprecedented time for the UK.'

The CBI is the UK's most effective business organisation, speaking on behalf of 190,000 businesses of all sizes and sectors, employing nearly 7 million people, about one third of the private sector-employed workforce. It works with policymakers to deliver a healthy environment for businesses to succeed, create jobs and ultimately, drive economic growth and prosperity.

ENDS

Media contacts:

About Drax

Drax Group's ambition is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. Its 2,600-strong staff operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production.

Power generation:

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable electricity generation assets across Britain. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies six percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted two thirds of Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan. It also owns and operates four gas power stations in England.

B2B supply:

Drax owns two B2B energy supply businesses:

  • Haven Power, based in Ipswich, supplies electricity and energy services to large Industrial and Commercial sector businesses.
  • Opus Energy, based in Oxford, Northampton and Cardiff, provides electricity, energy services and gas to small and medium sized (SME) businesses.

Pellet production:

Drax owns and operates three pellet mills in the US South which manufacture compressed wood pellets (biomass) produced from sustainably managed working forests. These pellet mills supply around 20% of the biomass used by Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses.

For more information visit www.drax.com

Disclaimer

Drax Group plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:27:09 UTC
