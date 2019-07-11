Drax : 11 July 2019 - Will Gardiner comments on Future Energy Scenarios report

'Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is essential for us to achieve net zero by 2050. We now need a framework to bring forward investment in and development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and a mechanism which recognises and supports negative carbon emissions.

'Drax is already capturing one tonne of CO2 a day from its ground-breaking BECCS pilot. With the right regulatory and investment framework we could scale it up to become the world's first negative emissions power station, creating opportunities for clean growth, new jobs and export opportunities within a zero carbon hydrogen economy across the Humber region.'