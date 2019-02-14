Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Drax Group Plc    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drax : 14 February 2019 - Award-winning tourist attraction announces free educational tours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:22am EST

The site was officially re-opened by Mike Russell, Cruachan's local MSP. Mr Russel toured the site, which welcomes over 50,000 visitors per year and can power the equivalent of more than 90,000 homes at times of peak electricity demand.

Mike Russell MSP said:

'I am delighted to officially re-open Cruachan: The Hollow Mountain. This is a well-loved tourist attraction that provides a fantastic educational day out for all, and it's great to see that it's had a refresh. This is an important site, providing power to the electricity grid at times of need, and it's fascinating to see how it works.'

Just a short distance from Oban, the site is also home to swallows, ospreys, pine martens and golden eagles, and often attracts walkers keen to take in the stunning views.

Vicky Bullivant, Head of Group Sustainable Business at Drax said:

'We are delighted to officially re-open the visitor centre. We've given the site a refresh and would like to encourage as many visitors as possible to come along and see the power station - it's an incredible feat of engineering.

'The tour is an incredible experience - we take visitors inside the mountain to see the power station, and the surrounding area boasts some beautiful scenery.

'Our visitor centre team is brilliant at making sure every group is catered for, from primary school age right through to university students, families and specialist interest groups, we're keen that as many people as possible share in the experience.'

The announcement follows Drax Group's acquisition of Cruachan power station at the end of 2018 as part of a £702 million deal.

The visitor centre is open from 09:15am to 03:45pm in winter and 09:15am to 04:45pm in summer, Monday to Friday. The Hollow Mountain café is open to all, serving soups, sandwiches and salads using produce grown from the visitor centre's own herb garden.

To find out more about visiting Cruachan, go to https://www.visitcruachan.co.uk/.

ENDS

Jessica Gorton
Drax Group Press Officer
E: jessica.gorton@drax.com
T: 07712677177

About Cruachan

About Drax

Drax Group's ambition is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. Its 2,600-strong staff operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production.

Power generation:

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable electricity generation assets across Britain. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies six percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted two thirds of Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan. It also owns and operates four gas power stations in England.

B2B supply:

Drax owns two B2B energy supply businesses:

  • Haven Power, based in Ipswich, supplies electricity and energy services to large Industrial and Commercial sector businesses.
  • Opus Energy, based in Oxford, Northampton and Cardiff, provides electricity, energy services and gas to small and medium sized (SME) businesses.

Pellet production:

Drax owns and operates three pellet mills in the US South which manufacture compressed wood pellets (biomass) produced from sustainably managed working forests. These pellet mills supply around 20% of the biomass used by Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses.

For more information visit www.drax.com

Disclaimer

Drax Group plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 14:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRAX GROUP PLC
09:22aDRAX : 14 February 2019 - Award-winning tourist attraction announces free educat..
PU
02/13DRAX : 13 February 2019 - UK progress on climate targets at risk
PU
02/07DRAX : 7 February 2019 - Carbon dioxide now being captured in first of its kind ..
PU
01/22DRAX : End of Share Repurchase Programme
PU
01/03DRAX : to play key role in Great Britains energy system following acquisition of..
AQ
01/03DRAX : completes Iberdrola UK hydro play
AQ
01/03DRAX : Completes 702m Acquisition of Scottish Power Portfolio
AQ
01/02DRAX : Completed acquisition of Scottish Power portfolio
PU
01/01DRAX : 1 January 2019 - Completion of deal means Drax will play bigger role at h..
PU
2018DRAX : Result of GM
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 966 M
EBIT 2018 81,0 M
Net income 2018 40,0 M
Debt 2018 382 M
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 40,05
P/E ratio 2019 13,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 1 569 M
Chart DRAX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Drax Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,18  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
Andrew Keith Skelton Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Koss Executive Director
David Clive Lindsell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC11.32%2 019
NTPC LTD-12.04%15 236
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-3.17%9 207
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.7.79%4 540
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY LIMITED10.62%3 466
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.5.79%2 787
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.