Drax : 17 October 2019 - Drax strengthens biomass sustainability policy and appoints Independent Advisory Board

Former UK government Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Sir John Beddington to chair new Independent Advisory Board (IAB) which will ensure Drax's biomass sourcing meets latest scientific research and best practice

New biomass sustainability policy drawn from recommendations in a report commissioned by the European Climate Foundation

In the updated policy, Drax has outlined how it will use the latest science and best practice and work with academic institutions and non-profit organisations to meet its core commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, protect the natural environment, support people and communities and carry out research and outreach.

Drax also details the evidence the company will gather to increase transparency on its biomass sourcing and impacts. These include using big data and satellite images to evaluate the impact on forest cover and biodiversity in areas that supply the biomass the company uses.

This comes in addition to the company's current commitment to certification through the Sustainable Biomass Program, a globally recognised certification system designed for biomass from wood for use in energy production.

Drax Group CEO Will Gardiner said:

'We're committed to continuously raising standards in biomass sustainability, so our sourcing policies must evolve as the science develops.

'With stronger policies in place and an independent board to challenge us every step of the way, we will be setting the standard for others to follow, which is important as sustainable biomass plays an increasing role in addressing climate change.'

The UK government's former Chief Scientific Adviser Sir John Beddington will chair the six-member IAB, which will provide independent advice to Drax in all areas of its biomass sourcing including procurement practises and feedstock options.

IAB Chair Sir John Beddington said:

'The IPCC and Committee on Climate Change both recognise that sustainably sourced biomass will play an important role in meeting climate change targets. I decided to chair the IAB because it's vital that biomass is sourced sustainably and takes the latest scientific thinking into account.

'As the science evolves, we will make recommendations to ensure that the biomass used at Drax makes a positive contribution to our climate and the environment.'

Drax's biomass sustainability policy draws on recommendations made by Forest Research, the research agency of the Forestry Commission, in a report commissioned by the European Climate Foundation, a philanthropic foundation.

The Forest Research report recommends 15 key criteria to deliver sustainable biomass that has the best outcome for the environment. These include favouring biomass that is associated with activities to conserve and enhance forest growth and productivity and a commitment not to take from sources that lead to deforestation.

Following the conversion of two thirds of the North Yorkshire power station to use biomass instead of coal, last year Drax reduced its carbon emissions by over 80% since 2012, making it the UK's biggest renewable power generator and Europe's largest decarbonisation project.

The company has plans to go further in its decarbonisation with the development of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage technologies which could enable Drax to become the world's first negative emissions power station in the 2030s.

Editor's Notes

Members of Drax's Independent Advisory Board are: Professor Sir John Beddington (Chair) - Former UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Lord John Krebs (Vice Chair) - Emeritus Professor of Zoology, University of Oxford and crossbench member of the House of Lords Virginia Dale - Adjunct Professor, University of Tennessee Professor Sam Fankhauser - Director of the LSE Grantham Institute Elena Schmidt - Standards Director, Roundtable on Sustainable Biomass Forest Research (Ex-Officio) - A representative from Forest Research, the UK's primary organisation for forest science will also join the Board in an ex-officio capacity

The Board will provide independent advice to Drax on: The role of biomass in Drax's climate change mitigation activities and in supporting the transition to a net zero energy system Feedstock options, sourcing decisions, forest science, forest carbon science and how Drax can optimise carbon impacts Procurement practices Societal expectations for responsible and sustainable biomass And give feedback and recommendations on Drax's sustainable biomass approach and performance

More information on the Board can be found here

Drax's biomass sourcing policy contains four key commitments: We will reduce CO 2 emissions We will protect the natural environment We will support people and communities We will carry out research, outreach and intervention

More information on Drax's biomass sourcing policy can be found here (PDF)

The referenced Forest Research paper was commissioned by the European Climate Foundation and can be found here

