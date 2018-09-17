Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Drax Group Plc    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC (DRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Drax : 17 September 2018 - Drax Power CEO Andy Koss comments on Electric Insights report ‘Coal comeback pushes up UK’s carbon emissions’

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 10:13am CEST

'The carbon price has been the driving force behind Britain's decarbonisation. This analysis shows that even with the carbon price, market conditions can be such that coal power can have a resurgence. The UK is getting closer to removing coal from the power system by 2025, but we're not there yet.

'Even now, with so much coal already removed from the system, emissions from power generation would rise significantly without a strong carbon price, making it very difficult to deliver the clean growth required to meet our climate targets.'

Disclaimer

Drax Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRAX GROUP PLC
10:13aDRAX : 17 September 2018 - Drax Power CEO Andy Koss comments on Electric Insight..
PU
08/22DRAX : 22 August 2018 - Nigel Adams MP visits Drax for the official switch on of..
PU
08/20DRAX : 20 August 2018 - Drax closer to coal-free future with fourth biomass unit..
PU
08/13DRAX : 13 August 2018 - 1 in 4 UK businesses consider renewable energy a ‘..
PU
08/10DRAX : British power firm Drax eyes solution to drinks CO2 shortage
RE
08/10DRAX : 10 August 2018 - Drax could help keep the fizz in the drinks sector
PU
07/31DRAX : 31 July 2018 - Drax signs £40 million contract with Siemens for turbine u..
PU
07/27DRAX : 27 July 2018 - Heatwave electricity demand surges as we battle to keep co..
PU
07/24Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
RE
07/24DRAX : 24 July 2018 - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June.
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Drax Group Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/10Semi-Final SNAPS - World Cup Fever Takes Over The NAPS Portfolio 
02/27Drax Group Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Drax Group (DRXGF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016Semi Year SNAPS - Stocks, Knocks, And Shocks At Half Year 2016 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 020 M
EBIT 2018 80,4 M
Net income 2018 35,7 M
Debt 2018 405 M
Yield 2018 3,59%
P/E ratio 2018 36,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 1 501 M
Chart DRAX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Drax Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
Den G. Jones Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Koss Executive Director
David Clive Lindsell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC38.95%1 968
NTPC LTD-0.79%20 072
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-6.19%10 002
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-5.56%4 710
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.21.19%2 993
YUNIPRO PAO--.--%2 448
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.