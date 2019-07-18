Drax : 18 July 2019 - Drax Group launches apprenticeship scheme at Scottish sites

Five placements will be introduced this year across the Galloway Hydro scheme, Cruachan Power Station and the Daldowie Treatment Works - locations which were acquired by Drax in January 2019.

Part of Drax's commitment to developing the next generation of talent in the sector, the four-year training schemes will be the first to be introduced at the Scottish sites since they became part of Drax Group and will see successful applicants join in August.

The move is the latest bid to encourage young people into science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers by Drax, which owns the UK's biggest single site renewable generator in the form of Drax power station in North Yorkshire.

Andy Koss, CEO Generation at Drax Group said:

'We have always regarded apprentices as key to the success of our business. The launch of our apprenticeship training programme in Scotland will allow us to tap into the pool of talent across Scotland, as well as with our apprenticeship scheme at Drax Power Station.

'We want to help young people from all backgrounds achieve their aspirations and develop the skills they need to go far in this sector. Working for Drax, they will be with a company which is leading the way in developing innovative technologies to help the UK achieve its net zero target and enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future.'

[Attachment] Andy Koss (left) and Will Gardiner at Glenlee Power Station, Galloway Hydro Scheme; click to view/download

Successful applicants for the Scottish apprenticeships will be based at the East Kilbride Group Training Association for the first year of apprenticeship. The apprentices will then spend the next three years working at Galloway, Cruachan or Daldowie.

All five will have the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues at each of the sites and, at the end of the placement, will have the chance to qualify at an SVQ Level 3 and a Higher Certificate in either of Mechanical, Electrical or Multi-Disciplined Engineering.

As well as its long-established apprenticeship scheme, Drax also sponsors a number of PhDs at Sheffield University and works closely with schools across the Selby district as it continues to promote the importance of STEM skills in the UK.

In July, Drax announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Equinor and National Grid Ventures committing all three organisations to explore how a large-scale carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) network and a hydrogen production facility could be constructed in the Humber by the mid-2020s.

In February, Drax confirmed that its ground-breaking trial of bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS), using technology developed by Leeds-based C-Capture, had become the first project of its kind in the world to capture CO 2 from a 100% biomass feedstock.

For more information on the apprenticeship scheme, visit https://www.drax.com/careers/apprenticeships/.

ENDS

Jessica Gorton

Drax Group Press Officer

E: jessica.gorton@drax.com

T: +44 (0) 771 267 7177

About Drax

Drax Group's ambition is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. Its 2,600-strong staff operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production.

Power generation:

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable electricity generation assets across Britain. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies five percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted two thirds of Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan. It also owns and operates four gas power stations in England.

B2B supply:

Drax owns two B2B energy supply businesses:

Haven Power, based in Ipswich, supplies electricity and energy services to large Industrial and Commercial sector businesses.

Opus Energy, based in Oxford, Northampton and Cardiff, provides electricity, energy services and gas to small and medium sized (SME) businesses.

Pellet production:

Drax owns and operates three pellet mills in the US South which manufacture compressed wood pellets (biomass) produced from sustainably managed working forests. These pellet mills supply around 20% of the biomass used by Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses.

For more information visit www.drax.com