Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Drax Group plc    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Drax : 2 July 2020 - DB Cargo UK secures new five-year contract with Drax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:09am EDT

One of the UK's largest rail freight operators, DB Cargo UK will operate an average of 60 trains per week from the ports of Immingham and Hull to Drax Power Station in Selby, Yorkshire.

Each train will carry around 1,650 tonnes of sustainable biomass to Drax Power Station, which provides flexible and reliable renewable power for millions of UK homes and businesses.

Drax supplies 12% of the UK's renewable electricity. Using sustainable biomass instead of coal at Drax Power Station has reduced emissions by more than 80% and helped the UK power system decarbonise faster than any other country.

Roger Neary, Head of Sales at DB Cargo UK, said:

'We are delighted that Drax has chosen to extend our existing contract with them for another five years. We are proud of the important role our people continue to play in delivering an efficient and sustainable source of renewable energy for use here in the UK.'

Mike Maudsley, UK Portfolio Generation Director at Drax, said:

'These rail deliveries are a critical part of our global supply chain for sustainable biomass that supports thousands of jobs and has delivered economic growth across the north of England, while supplying renewable electricity to millions of homes and businesses.

'We're very pleased to extend our existing contract with DB Cargo UK for another five years and look forward to continuing to work with the team.'

ENDS

Media contacts:

Selina Williams
Drax Group Media Manager
E: [email protected]
T: 07912230393

Richard Sears
DB Cargo UK's Senior Communications Manager
E: [email protected]
T: 07716691193

About Drax

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030.

Its 2,900-strong employees operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production.

Power generation:

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable electricity generation assets across Britain. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies five percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted two thirds of Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan. It also owns and operates four gas power stations in England.

Customers:

Through its two B2B energy supply brands, Haven Power and Opus Energy, Drax supplies energy to 250,000 businesses across England, Scotland and Wales.

Pellet production:

Drax owns and operates three pellet mills in the US South which manufacture compressed wood pellets (biomass) produced from sustainably managed working forests. These pellet mills supply around 20% of the biomass used by Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses.

For more information visit www.drax.com

Disclaimer

Drax Group plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 10:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DRAX GROUP PLC
06:09aDRAX : 2 July 2020 - DB Cargo UK secures new five-year contract with Drax
PU
06/24DRAX : 25 June 2020 - Drax Group CEO responds to Committee on Climate Change's r..
PU
06/24DRAX : 24 June 2020 - Negative emissions pioneer Drax and leading global carbon ..
PU
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/23MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Britain's Drax to pilot carbon capture with Mitsub..
RE
06/17DRAX : 17 June 2020 - New smart meter to give Drax's business customers more con..
PU
06/09Unite union holds ballot for industrial action at Drax power plant
RE
05/27DRAX : 27 May 2020 - Virtual tours of 'Hollow Mountain' Cruachan Power Station t..
PU
05/27DRAX : 26 May 2020 - $15m rail link helps Drax reduce supply chain emissions and..
PU
05/20DRAX : 21 May 2020 - Power system flexibility is keeping Great Britain's lights ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 412 M 5 523 M 5 523 M
Net income 2020 115 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2020 772 M 966 M 966 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
Yield 2020 6,70%
Capitalization 1 015 M 1 265 M 1 271 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 829
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DRAX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Drax Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 314,91 GBX
Last Close Price 255,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
Andrew Keith Skelton Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Nussbaum Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola Hodson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC-18.54%1 265
NEXTERA ENERGY1.69%120 532
ENEL S.P.A.8.91%88 176
IBERDROLA12.85%75 016
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.57%69 112
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.17%60 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group