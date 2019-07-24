Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Drax Group Plc    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drax : 24 July 2019 - Acquisition Bridge Facility refinancing completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:50am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Private placement

The £375 million private placement with infrastructure lenders comprises facilities with maturities between 2024 and 2029(2).

ESG Facility

The £125 million ESG facility matures in 2022. The facility includes a mechanism that adjusts the margin based on Drax's carbon emissions against an annual benchmark, recognising Drax's continued commitment to reducing its carbon emissions as part of its overall purpose of enabling a zero-carbon, lower cost energy future.

Together these facilities extend the Group's debt maturity profile beyond 2027 and reduce the Group's overall cost of debt to below 4 percent.

Enquiries:

Drax Investor Relations:
Mark Strafford
+44 (0) 1757 612 491

Media:

Drax External Communications:
Matt Willey
+44 (0) 7711 376 087

Website: www.drax.com

Note

(1) Drax Corporate Limited drew £550 million under an acquisition bridge facility on 2 January 2019 used to partially fund the acquisition of ScottishPower Generation Limited for initial net consideration of £687 million. £150 million of the acquisition bridge facility was repaid on 16 May 2019.

(2) £122.5 million in 2024, £122.5 million in 2025, £80 million in 2026 and £50 million in 2029.

Disclaimer

Drax Group plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 14:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRAX GROUP PLC
10:50aDRAX : 24 July 2019 - Acquisition Bridge Facility refinancing completed
PU
08:45aDRAX : Acquisition Bridge Facility Refinancing Completed
PU
08:25aDRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
RE
02:35aDRAX : 24 July 2019 - Renewables power Britain to new carbon emissions record
PU
02:35aDRAX : 24 July 2019 - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
02:16aDRAX : Half-year Report
PU
07/23DRAX : 23 July 2019 - Secondary pupils learn new skills at Drax
PU
07/18DRAX : 18 July 2019 - Drax Group launches apprenticeship scheme at Scottish site..
PU
07/17DRAX : Notice of Results
PU
07/11DRAX : 11 July 2019 - Will Gardiner comments on Future Energy Scenarios report
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 834 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Debt 2019 882 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,94x
P/E ratio 2020 8,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 1 136 M
Chart DRAX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Drax Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 359,46  GBp
Last Close Price 286,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
Andrew Keith Skelton Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Koss Executive Director
David Clive Lindsell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC-20.07%1 414
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-9.09%8 501
YUNIPRO PAO--.--%2 552
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-26.83%1 829
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO.,LTD. HEBEI--.--%1 654
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC-1.56%1 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group