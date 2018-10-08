Drax : 8 October 2018 - Leeds MP visits ‘ground-breaking’ carbon capture company

THE Yorkshire company developing innovative carbon capture technology which could enable Drax Power Station to become carbon negative welcomed the Business and Energy Select Committee Chair to its laboratories this week.

During the visit to C-Capture's premises, Rachel Reeves MP heard how a Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) pilot project is expected to get underway at Drax Power Station this autumn, which will be the first of its kind in Europe.

The chemistry being used in the pilot project has been developed by C-Capture - a Leeds University spin-out. During her visit to the company's facilities, Rachel Reeves, who is MP for Leeds West, got to see some of the equipment which will be installed at Drax Power Station for the pilot.

Rachel Reeves said:

'This BECCS project between C-Capture and Drax is ground-breaking. If it works, it could put Yorkshire and the UK at the forefront of the race to develop the BECCS technology which is essential to tackling climate change. It's very exciting and I look forward to hearing more as the pilot progresses.'

BECCS is vital to global efforts to combat climate change because the technology will mean the gases that cause global warning can be removed from the atmosphere at the same time as electricity is produced. This means power generation would no longer contribute to climate change, but would start to reduce the carbon accumulating in the atmosphere.

Drax, the biggest power station in the UK, near Selby in North Yorkshire, is investing £400,000 in the BECCS pilot project with C-Capture. Since it converted two thirds of the power station to use biomass instead of coal it has become the biggest single site renewable power generator in the country and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Andy Koss, Drax Power CEO, said:

'This BECCS pilot has the potential to make the renewable electricity produced at Drax Power Station carbon negative. If we're serious about meeting our climate targets, then negative emissions are a must - and BECCS is what's going to get us there.'

Chris Rayner, founder of C-Capture and Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Leeds, added:

'During the six month pilot at Drax, we aim to use our chemistry to capture a tonne of carbon a day and in the process demonstrate that if the project was scaled up we could achieve one of the holy grails of CO 2 emissions strategies - negative emissions in power production. That's where we believe the potential CO 2 emissions reductions are likely to be the greatest.'

C-Capture is a spin-out from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Leeds, established through funding from IP Group Plc.

