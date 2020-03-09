Log in
DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
Drax : Capacity Market agreements for existing assets

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Capacity Market agreements for existing assets
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3530F
Drax Group PLC
09 March 2020

Drax Group plc

('Drax' or the 'Company'; Symbol:DRX)

T-4 Auction Provisional Results

Drax confirms that it has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562MW of capacity (de-rated 2,333MW) from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets(1). The agreements are for the delivery period October 2023 to September 2024, at a price of £15.97/kW(2) and are worth £37 million in that period. These are in addition to existing agreements which extend to September 2023.

Drax did not accept an agreement for the 60MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) at Blackburn Mill.

A new-build CCGT at Damhead Creek and four new-build Open Cycle Gas Turbine projects participated in the auction but exited above the clearing price and did not accept agreements.

Enquiries:

Drax Investor Relations: Mark Strafford

+44 (0) 7730 763 949

Media:

Drax External Communications: Ali Lewis

+44 (0) 7712 670 888

Website: www.drax.com

Notes:

(1) Existing assets - gas (Damhead Creek, Rye House, Shoreham and three existing small gas turbines at Drax Power Station), Cruachan Pumped Storage and the Galloway hydro scheme (Tongland, Kendoon and Glenlee).

(2) Capacity Market agreements stated in 2018/19 real-terms, with payments indexed to UK CPI.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AGRJFMJTMTIMTLM
Capacity Market agreements for existing assets - RNS

Drax Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:06 UTC
