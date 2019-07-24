Log in
Drax : first-half profit boosted by Iberdrola plants deal

07/24/2019 | 03:02am EDT

(Reuters) - British power generator Drax Group Plc on Wednesday reported a jump in adjusted core earnings for the first half helped by its purchase of gas, hydro and pumped storage power plants from Spain's Iberdrola.

Drax, which has the capacity to provide electricity for around 13 million homes, saw adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2019 rise 35.3% to 138 million pounds , including 36 million pounds from the new assets.

Drax bought power generation assets from Iberdrola’s Scottish Power in a 702 million pound deal which closed on Jan. 1.

It also plans to build new gas-fired power plants and earlier this year won approval to build a nearly 300 megawatt so-called peaking plant which means it only fires up for operation during times of peak demand.

Drax said the plant could be generating electricity by 2022 but this would be subject to it securing a capacity market subsidy.

Britain last month became the first G7 country to set a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, which will require a huge increase in low-carbon electricity such as wind, solar and away from fossil fuels.

However, Drax said new, efficient gas plants would be needed while the country makes the transition to more renewable electricity.

Drax said its first-half figures also exclude 34 million pounds of revenue it expects from the government under Britain's capacity market - a back-up power scheme to avoid electricity shortages.

Last November the government was forced to halt payments under the scheme pending an investigation by European Union regulators.

Britain has said it expects it to be reinstated, and that it would make retrospective payments to companies which honoured their obligations.

(By Susanna Twidale, additional eporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jason Neely)

By Susanna Twidale
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAX GROUP PLC 2.50% 286.8 Delayed Quote.-20.07%
IBERDROLA 0.56% 8.564 End-of-day quote.22.03%
