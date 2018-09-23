Drax : says in talks to buy power assets from Iberdrola
0
09/23/2018 | 01:07am CEST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Drax group said on Saturday it was in discussions with Spain's Iberdrola about the potential acquisition of a UK portfolio of pumped storage, renewable hydro and gas-fired generation assets.
"The discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty of any agreement or the timing or terms of any such agreement," Drax said in a statement.
"Any potential acquisition would be fully debt funded and subject to shareholder approval."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Bill Trott)