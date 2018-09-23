Log in
DRAX GROUP PLC
Drax : says in talks to buy power assets from Iberdrola

09/23/2018 | 01:07am CEST
The logo of Spanish utility company Iberdrola is seen outside its headquarters in Madrid

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Drax group said on Saturday it was in discussions with Spain's Iberdrola about the potential acquisition of a UK portfolio of pumped storage, renewable hydro and gas-fired generation assets.

"The discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty of any agreement or the timing or terms of any such agreement," Drax said in a statement.

"Any potential acquisition would be fully debt funded and subject to shareholder approval."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Bill Trott)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAX GROUP PLC 0.38% 367.4 Delayed Quote.35.77%
IBERDROLA 0.68% 6.478 End-of-day quote.0.28%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 020 M
EBIT 2018 80,4 M
Net income 2018 35,7 M
Debt 2018 405 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 35,45
P/E ratio 2019 16,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 1 448 M
