DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board of directors

07/30/2020 | 12:15am EDT

29 July 2020

DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('Company')

In compliance with paragraph 3.59(a) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are
advised that Mr Timothy John Cumming and Ms Charmel Flemming have been appointed as
non-executive director and independent non-executive director, respectively, of the Company, with
effect from 1 August 2020.

Timothy holds a B.Sc (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MA in
Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University. He started his career as a Management
Trainee at Anglo-American Corporation and has a wealth of experience in the financial services
industry, gained through various senior roles such as chief executive officer and managing director of
certain divisions within the Old Mutual Group, general manager at Allan Gray Limited and head of
investment research at HSBC Securities (SA). Timothy is the founder and partner of Scatterlinks
Proprietary Limited and an independent non-executive director of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and
Nedgroup Investments (SA) and serves as a non-executive chairman of Riscura Holdings Limited.
Timothy also serves as chairman of the Woodside Endowment Trust and is the chairman of the
Investment Committee and a member of the Finance Committee of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation.
He also serves on the advisory board of Greenpop, a not-for-profit organisation on a mission to plant
trees, green communities and empower environmental stewards across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Charmel holds a B.Acc (Hons) from the University of the Free State and is a qualified Chartered
Accountant (South Africa) with 10 years´ post articles experience primarily within the mining space.
She started her career as a trainee accountant at KPMG South Africa and held various positions
within the De Beers Group over a period of 11 years. She also served as a trustee on the boards of
both the De Beers Benefit Society Medical Aid and De Beers Pension Fund from 2014 to 2018.
Charmel is the founder and chief executive officer of F Twelve and is also a non-executive director at
Acorn Agri & Food Limited and at ATKV.

The board of directors of the Company welcomes Timothy and Charmel, and looks forward to working
with them.


Johannesburg
29 July 2020

Sponsor
One Capital

Date: 29-07-2020 03:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:05:02 UTC
