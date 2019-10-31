31 October 2019

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement DRDGOLD LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1895/000926/06) JSE share code: DRD ISIN: ZAE000058723 NYSE trading symbol: DRD ('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company') NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND NO CHANGE STATEMENT Notice is hereby given that DRDGOLD´s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at the Company´s boardroom, 1 Sixty Jan Smuts Building, 2nd Floor - North Tower, 160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, South Africa at 09:00 a.m. (South African time) on Monday, 02 December 2019, to transact the business as stated in the notice of annual general meeting which will be distributed to DRDGOLD shareholders ('Shareholders') today, Thursday, 31 October 2019. The notice of annual general meeting also contains summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019. Shareholders are advised that the annual report suite, including the integrated report and the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 ('Annual Financial Statements'), is available on the Company´s website at https://www.drdgold.com/investors-and-media/annual-reports/2019 from today, Thursday, 31 October 2019. In compliance with the United States federal securities laws, DRDGOLD will file its annual report on Form 20-F ('Form 20-F') with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') today, Thursday, 31 October 2019. The Form 20-F may also be accessed electronically from the SEC website and DRDGOLD´s website later today, Thursday, 31 October 2019. The Annual Financial Statements, as included in Form 20-F and published on DRDGOLD´s website, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and its interpretations adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Annual Financial Statements, and the auditor´s report thereon, contain no modifications to the financial information contained in the condensed consolidated provisional results for the year ended 30 June 2019, published on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 or the auditor´s report thereon. Should Shareholders require further information, have any questions or require a hard copy of the Annual Financial Statements (a copy of which will be provided, free of cost), please contact the Company Secretary of DRDGOLD at elise.beukes@drdgold.com or on fax number +27 86 47 1176. Salient dates 2019 Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 18 October Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend, participate in and vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 19 November Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend, participate in and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 22 November Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting for shareholders Friday, 29 November* registered on the South African register to be lodged by 09:00 a.m. (South African Time) Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting for shareholders holding shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts to be lodged by 02:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, 28 November* Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting for shareholders registered on the United Kingdom register to be lodged by 09:00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, 28 November* *Any forms of proxy not lodged by this date and time must be handed to the chairman of the annual general meeting before the appointed proxy exercises any of the relevant shareholder´s rights . Johannesburg 31 October 2019 Sponsor One Capital Date: 31/10/2019 04:44:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.