DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement
0
10/31/2019 | 11:27am EDT
31 October 2019
Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement
DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
JSE share code: DRD
ISIN: ZAE000058723
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company')
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND NO CHANGE STATEMENT
Notice is hereby given that DRDGOLD´s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at the
Company´s boardroom, 1 Sixty Jan Smuts Building, 2nd Floor - North Tower, 160 Jan Smuts Avenue,
Rosebank, Johannesburg, South Africa at 09:00 a.m. (South African time) on Monday,
02 December 2019, to transact the business as stated in the notice of annual general meeting which
will be distributed to DRDGOLD shareholders ('Shareholders') today, Thursday, 31 October 2019.
The notice of annual general meeting also contains summary consolidated financial statements for
the year ended 30 June 2019.
Shareholders are advised that the annual report suite, including the integrated report and the annual
financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 ('Annual Financial Statements'), is available
on the Company´s website at https://www.drdgold.com/investors-and-media/annual-reports/2019 from
today, Thursday, 31 October 2019.
In compliance with the United States federal securities laws, DRDGOLD will file its annual report on
Form 20-F ('Form 20-F') with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') today,
Thursday, 31 October 2019. The Form 20-F may also be accessed electronically from the
SEC website and DRDGOLD´s website later today, Thursday, 31 October 2019.
The Annual Financial Statements, as included in Form 20-F and published on DRDGOLD´s website,
are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and its interpretations
adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The Annual Financial Statements, and the auditor´s report thereon, contain no modifications to the
financial information contained in the condensed consolidated provisional results for the year ended
30 June 2019, published on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 or the auditor´s report thereon.
Should Shareholders require further information, have any questions or require a hard copy of the
Annual Financial Statements (a copy of which will be provided, free of cost), please contact the
Company Secretary of DRDGOLD at elise.beukes@drdgold.com or on fax number +27 86 47 1176.
Salient dates
2019
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to
receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 18 October
Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend, participate in and
vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 19 November
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend,
participate in and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 22 November
Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting for shareholders Friday, 29 November*
registered on the South African register to be lodged by 09:00 a.m.
(South African Time)
Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting for shareholders
holding shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts to be
lodged by 02:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, 28 November*
Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting for shareholders
registered on the United Kingdom register to be lodged by 09:00
a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, 28 November*
*Any forms of proxy not lodged by this date and time must be handed to the chairman of the annual general
meeting before the appointed proxy exercises any of the relevant shareholder´s rights .
Johannesburg
31 October 2019
Sponsor
One Capital
Date: 31/10/2019 04:44:00
