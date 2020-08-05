5 August 2020

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020 Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020 DRDGOLD LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1895/000926/06) ISIN: ZAE000058723 JSE share code: DRD NYSE trading symbol: DRD ('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company') OPERATING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Shareholders are advised that DRDGOLD produced 5,424 kilograms (174,385 ounces) of gold from its two operations for the year ended 30 June 2020, representing a year on year increase of 9% compared to the gold production of 4,977 kilograms for the year ended 30 June 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to a larger contribution from Far West Gold Recoveries. DRDGOLD had earlier provided guidance of expected production of between of 175,000 and 190,000 ounces, however, interruptions to its operations as a result of the national lockdown declared by the South African government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused production to come in marginally below the estimated range. The Company also expects cash operating costs per kilogram to be in line with its guidance of R490,000/kg. DRDGOLD´s cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2020 was R1,715.1 million, after paying a cash dividend of R213.8 million in June 2020, and it remains free of bank debt as at 30 June 2020. The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an earnings forecast. The financial information provided is the responsibility of the directors of DRDGOLD, and such information has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company´s auditors. Johannesburg 5 August 2020 Sponsor One Capital Date: 05-08-2020 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.