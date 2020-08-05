Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DRDGOLD Limited    DRD

DRDGOLD LIMITED

(DRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT

5 August 2020

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020 

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020
Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020

DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company')

OPERATING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Shareholders are advised that DRDGOLD produced 5,424 kilograms (174,385 ounces) of gold from its two
operations for the year ended 30 June 2020, representing a year on year increase of 9% compared to the gold
production of 4,977 kilograms for the year ended 30 June 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to a larger
contribution from Far West Gold Recoveries. DRDGOLD had earlier provided guidance of expected production
of between of 175,000 and 190,000 ounces, however, interruptions to its operations as a result of the national
lockdown declared by the South African government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused production
to come in marginally below the estimated range.

The Company also expects cash operating costs per kilogram to be in line with its guidance of R490,000/kg.

DRDGOLD´s cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2020 was R1,715.1 million, after paying a cash dividend
of R213.8 million in June 2020, and it remains free of bank debt as at 30 June 2020.

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an earnings forecast. The financial
information provided is the responsibility of the directors of DRDGOLD, and such information has not been
reviewed or reported on by the Company´s auditors.



Johannesburg
5 August 2020



Sponsor
One Capital

Date: 05-08-2020 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DRDGOLD LIMITED
02:12aDRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
07/30DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board of directors
PU
06/10DRDGOLD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18DRDGOLD : R&A Strategic Communications - Dividend declaration and notification o..
AQ
05/08DRDGOLD : Operating update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020
AQ
04/17DRDGOLD : Impophomo, Umsizi launch COVID-19 relief initiative, targeting communi..
AQ
04/16DRDGOLD : resumes work at reduced levels
AQ
04/03DRDGOLD : COVID-19 update, DRDGOLD consulting with government, organised labour ..
AQ
03/26DRDGOLD : COVID-19 UPDATE DRDGOLD pledges support for national lockdown calls fo..
AQ
03/11DRDGOLD : Dealings in securities by a director
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 278 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 382 M 1 382 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart DRDGOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DRDGOLD Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRDGOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 16,16 $
Spread / Highest target -28,8%
Spread / Average Target -28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Johannes Pretorius Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Geoffrey Charles Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adriaan Jacobus Davel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Abel Jeneker Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Johan Andries Holtzhausen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRDGOLD LIMITED186.94%1 382
NEWMONT CORPORATION61.68%54 784
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.49%51 349
POLYUS137.98%30 717
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.88.07%24 307
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED17.69%20 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group