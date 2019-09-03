Log in
DRDGOLD LTD.

(DRDJ)
DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Condensed consolidated provisional results for the year ended 30 June 2019 and dividend declaration

09/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT

3 September 2019

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Condensed consolidated provisional results for the year ended 30 June 2019 and dividend declaration


Condensed consolidated provisional results for the year ended 30 June 2019 and dividend declaration

DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
JSE share code: DRD
ISIN: ZAE000058723
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION


INTRODUCTION

The contents of this short form announcement are the responsibility of the board of directors of the Group
('Board').

Shareholders are advised that this short form announcement represents a summary of the information
contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details.

Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should therefore be based on consideration of
the full announcement, accessible via the JSE link at
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/JSE/ISSE/DRD/YearEnd_19.pdf and also available for viewing
on the Group's website at https://www.drdgold.com/investors-and-media/financials/2019.

A copy of the full announcement is available for inspection, at DRDGOLD's registered office and at the
offices of its sponsor at no charge during normal business hours on Mondays to Fridays from today,
3 September 2019, until Tuesday, 10 September 2019.


KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY
                                                        Year ended         Year ended       % increase /   
                                                      30 June 2019       30 June 2018         (decrease)   
Revenue - R million                                        2,762.1            2,490.4                11%   
Operating profit - R million                                 371.8              355.2                 5%   
Earnings per share - cps                                      11.8                1.5               687%   
Headline earnings per share - cps                             10.9                1.7               541%   
Year-end dividend - cps*                                        20                  -                  -   

*Excludes interim dividend declared by the Group: 31 December 2018: Nil and 31 December 2017: 5 cps


DIVIDEND
The Board has declared a final cash dividend of 20 South African ('SA') cents per ordinary share for the
year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

-   the dividend has been declared out of income reserves;
-   the local Dividend Withholding Tax rate is 20% (twenty per cent);
-   the gross local dividend amount is 20 SA cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from
    Dividend Withholding Tax;
-   the net local dividend amount is 16 SA cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable to pay Dividend
    Withholding Tax;
-   DRDGOLD currently has 696 429 767 ordinary shares in issue (which includes 9 474 920 treasury shares); and
-   DRDGOLD's income tax reference number is 9160/013/60/4.

In compliance with the requirements of Strate Proprietary Limited ('Strate') and the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements, given the Company's primary listing on the JSE, the salient dates for payment of the
dividend are as follows:

-   last date to trade ordinary shares cum dividend: Monday, 23 September 2019;
-   ordinary shares trade ex-dividend: Wednesday, 25 September 2019;
-   record date: Friday, 27 September 2019; and
-   payment date: Monday, 30 September 2019.

On payment date, dividends due to holders of certificated securities on the SA share register will either be
electronically transferred to such shareholders' bank accounts or, in the absence of suitable mandates,
dividend cheques will be posted to such shareholders.

Dividends in respect of dematerialised shareholdings will be credited to such shareholders' accounts with
the relevant Central Securities Depository Participant (CSDP) or broker.

To comply with the further requirements of Strate, between Wednesday, 25 September 2019 and Friday,
27 September 2019, both days inclusive, no transfers between the SA share register and any other share
register will be permitted and no ordinary shares pertaining to the SA share register may be dematerialised
or rematerialised.

The currency conversion date for the Australian and United Kingdom share registers will be Monday,
30 September 2019.

To holders of American Depositary Receipts ('ADRs'):

-   each ADR represents 10 ordinary shares;
-   ADRs trade ex-dividend on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE): Thursday, 26 September 2019;
-   record date: Friday, 27 September 2019;
-   approximate date of currency conversion: Monday, 30 September 2019; and
-   approximate payment date of dividend: Thursday, 10 October 2019.

Assuming an exchange rate of R15.20/$1, the dividend payable on an ADR is equivalent to 13 United
States cents for shareholders liable to pay dividend tax. However, the actual rate of payment will depend
on the exchange rate on the date for currency conversion.


On behalf of the Board

CG Campbell                                                                 DJ Pretorius
Non-Executive Chairman                                                      Chief Executive Officer


DIRECTORS - (*British) (#Independent) (^Lead Independent)

Executives:
DJ (Niel) Pretorius (Chief Executive Officer)
AJ (Riaan) Davel (Chief Financial Officer)

Non-Executives:
GC Campbell*# (Non-Executive Chairman); EA Jeneker#^; JA Holtzhausen#, TVBN Mnyango#, JJ Nel#, P Lebina#

Company Secretary:
R Masemene

Investor Relations:
For further information, contact Niel Pretorius at:
Tel: (+27) (0)11 470 2600, 
Fax: (+27) (0)11 470 2618,
Website: http://www.drdgold.com

Registered Office:
1 Sixty Jan Smuts Building,
2nd Floor - North Tower,
160 Jan Smuts Avenue,
Rosebank,
2196

Sponsor:
One Capital, 
17 Fricker Road, 
Illovo, 
2196



Date: 03/09/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:34:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,52%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 19,5 M
Chart DRDGOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
DRDGOLD Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRDGOLD LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,70  $
Last Close Price 0,44  $
Spread / Highest target 961%
Spread / Average Target 961%
Spread / Lowest Target 961%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Johannes Pretorius Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Geoffrey Charles Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adriaan Jacobus Davel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Abel Jeneker Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Johan Andries Holtzhausen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRDGOLD LTD.112.26%297
BARRICK GOLD CORP40.04%34 001
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION15.12%32 697
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.72%19 098
SHANDONG GOLD MINING84.57%15 747
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 295
