DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director

DRDGOLD LTD.
DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director

09/18/2018 | 09:13am CEST

18 September 2018

Dealing in securities by a director

DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements
('Listings Requirements'), the following information regarding a transaction by a director
of DRDGOLD is disclosed:

Name of director:                                Mr Niël Pretorius
Name of company of which he is a director:       DRDGOLD
Date on which the transactions were effected:    17 September 2018
Nature of transaction:                           Purchase
Class of security:                               Ordinary shares
Number of ordinary shares:                       5 000
Price per ordinary share:                        R3.00
Total value of transaction:                      R15 000.00
Nature of director´s interest:                   Direct beneficial
Confirmation of on-market or off-market:         On-market

In compliance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, prior clearance to deal in
the above securities was obtained from the chairman of the board of directors of
DRDGOLD. The above trade was completed outside of a closed period.


Johannesburg
18 September 2018

Sponsor
One Capital

Date: 18/09/2018 09:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:12:02 UTC
