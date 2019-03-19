19 March 2019

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director Dealing in securities by a director DRDGOLD LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1895/000926/06) ISIN: ZAE000058723 JSE share code: DRD NYSE trading symbol: DRD ('DRDGOLD') DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements'), the following information regarding a transaction by a director of DRDGOLD is disclosed: Name of director: Mr Niël Pretorius Name of company of which he is a director: DRDGOLD Date on which the transaction was effected: 19 March 2019 Nature of transaction: Purchase Class of security: Ordinary shares Number of ordinary shares: 5 000 Price per ordinary share: R2.80 Total value of transaction: R14 000.00 Nature of director´s interest: Direct beneficial Confirmation of on-market or off-market: On-market In compliance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, prior clearance to deal in the above securities was obtained from the chairman of the board of directors of DRDGOLD. The above trade was completed outside of a closed period. Johannesburg 19 March 2019 Sponsor One Capital Date: 19/03/2019 03:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.