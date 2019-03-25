Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  DRDGOLD Ltd.    DRDJ   ZAE000058723

DRDGOLD LTD.

(DRDJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/22
2.95 ZAR   +6.88%
03:30aDRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/19DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2018DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:30am EDT

25 March 2019

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director 

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
Dealing in securities by a director

DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements
('Listings Requirements'), the following information regarding a transaction by a director
of DRDGOLD is disclosed:

 Name of director:                                Mr Niël Pretorius
 Name of company of which he is a director:       DRDGOLD
 Date on which the transaction was effected:      19 March 2019
 Nature of transaction:                           Purchase
 Class of security:                               Ordinary shares
 Number of ordinary shares:                       2 728
 Price per ordinary share:                        R2.75
 Total value of transaction:                      R7 502.00
 Nature of director´s interest:                   Direct beneficial
 Confirmation of on-market or off-market:         On-market

In compliance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, prior clearance to deal in
the above securities was obtained from the chairman of the board of directors of
DRDGOLD. The above trade was completed outside of a closed period.


Johannesburg
25 March 2019

Sponsor
One Capital

Date: 25/03/2019 08:06:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:29:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRDGOLD LTD.
03:30aDRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
03/19DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
02/14DRDGOLD : reports lower gold production due to power outages
AQ
02/13DRDGOLD : reports lower gold production due to power outages
AQ
02/01DRDGOLD : says output down 5% in quarter ended December
AQ
02/01DRDGOLD : says output down 5% in quarter ended December
AQ
2018DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2018SIBANYE GOLD : Stillwater - DRDGOLD announces the advancement of the first phase..
AQ
2018SIBANYE GOLD : DRDGOLD begins first phase of Far West tailings project
AQ
2018DRDGOLD : recovery project steaming ahead
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 2 774 M
EBIT 2019 87,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 0,34%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 2 054 M
Chart DRDGOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
DRDGOLD Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,60  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Johannes Pretorius Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Geoffrey Charles Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adriaan Jacobus Davel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Abel Jeneker Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Johan Andries Holtzhausen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRDGOLD LTD.-7.23%142
BARRICK GOLD CORP-0.38%23 958
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.43%18 377
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED16.47%13 871
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 152
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD7.60%10 413
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.