DREAM GLOBAL REIT TO LAUNCH PLACEMENT OF EUR300 MILLION BOND



20.06.2019 / 14:38

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) (or "Dream Global", the "Trust" or "we") announced the intention to launch the placement of a EUR300 million unsecured bond (the "Bond") on June 20, 2019.

The Bond will be issued by Dream Global Funding I S.à r.l, a subsidiary of the Trust, and be guaranteed by Dream Global REIT.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Our in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

Important Notice:



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

