DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust / Key word(s): Bond

20-Jun-2019 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Dream Global REIT - Ad-hoc Notice: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

TORONTO, June 20, 2019

DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) TO LAUNCH PLACEMENT OF EUR 300 MILLION BOND

Dream Global REIT today announced the intention to launch the placement of a EUR300 million unsecured bond (the "Bond") on June 20, 2019.

The Bond will be issued by Dream Global Funding I S.à r.l, a subsidiary of the Trust, and be guaranteed by Dream Global REIT.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Dream Global REIT's in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America.

Contact:

P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan Alexander Sannikov President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer (416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959 (416) 365-4106 jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca

Company:

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

State Street Financial Centre

301-30 Adelaide Street East,

Toronto

Ontario

Canada