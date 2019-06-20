Log in
06/20/2019 | 08:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust / Key word(s): Bond
DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) TO LAUNCH PLACEMENT OF EUR 300 MILLION BOND

20-Jun-2019 / 14:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dream Global REIT - Ad-hoc Notice: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

TORONTO, June 20, 2019

DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) TO LAUNCH PLACEMENT OF EUR 300 MILLION BOND

Dream Global REIT today announced the intention to launch the placement of a EUR300 million unsecured bond (the "Bond") on June 20, 2019.

The Bond will be issued by Dream Global Funding I S.à r.l, a subsidiary of the Trust, and be guaranteed by Dream Global REIT.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Dream Global REIT's in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America.

Important Notices:

This ad-hoc notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This ad-hoc notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Certain statements in this ad-hoc notice are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this ad-hoc notice.

Contact:

P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan Alexander Sannikov
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959 (416) 365-4106
jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca
     
 

Company:

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
State Street Financial Centre
301-30 Adelaide Street East,
Toronto
Ontario
Canada

20-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
30 Adelaide Street East
M5C 3HI Toronto
Canada
Phone: 416-365-3535
Fax: 416-365-6565
E-mail: globalinfo@dream.ca
Internet: www.dreamglobalreit.ca
ISIN: CA26154A1066
WKN: A1131Y
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Toronto
EQS News ID: 828055

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

828055  20-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=828055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
